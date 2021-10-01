The Onex Group Completes Investment In Wealth Enhancement Group

All amounts in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated

TORONTO, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onex Corporation ("Onex") (TSX: ONEX) today announced that Onex Partners V, Onex' $7.2 billion fund, and certain co-investors, including Onex (the "Onex Group"), have completed their investment in Wealth Enhancement Group ("WEG"), in partnership with the management team and the company's existing investor, TA Associates. WEG is a leading U.S. independent wealth management firm offering comprehensive and customized financial planning and investment management services. The firm specializes in providing retail clients with the team-based knowledge and resources they need to simplify their financial life.

Of the Onex Group's total investment, Onex Corporation's share was approximately $250 million through Onex Partners V and a co-investment.

About Onex Founded in 1984, Onex manages and invests capital on behalf of its shareholders, institutional investors and high net worth clients from around the world. Onex' platforms include: Onex Partners, private equity funds focused on mid- to large-cap opportunities in North America and Western Europe; ONCAP, private equity funds focused on middle market and smaller opportunities in North America; Onex Credit, which manages primarily non-investment grade debt through tradeable, private and opportunistic credit strategies as well as actively managed public equity and public credit funds; and Gluskin Sheff's wealth management services. In total, as of June 30, 2021, Onex has approximately $46 billion of assets under management, of which approximately $7.5 billion is its own investing capital. With offices in Toronto, New York, New Jersey, Boston and London, Onex and its experienced management teams are collectively the largest investors across Onex' platforms.

Onex shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the stock symbol ONEX. For more information on Onex, visit its website at www.onex.com. Onex' security filings can also be accessed at www.sedar.com.

For Further Information:Jill HomenukManaging Director - Shareholder Relations and CommunicationsTel: +1 416.362.7711