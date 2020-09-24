TheStreet
JIM CRAMERINVESTINGPERSONAL FINANCERETIREMENTTECHNOLOGYMARKETSHOW-TOVIDEOFINANCIAL ADVISOR CENTER
Search

The One Thing COVID-19 Has Not Changed About Travel

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.
Author:
Publish date:

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The impacts of COVID-19 have created a new normal for travelers, but not everything has changed.

Travel insurance comparison site, Squaremouth , shares four ways the coronavirus pandemic affected travel behavior and reveals the one travel trend that hasn't changed.

Travelers Search for COVID-19 Coverage

As travelers begin booking trips into 2021, coronavirus concerns are still top of mind.

  • Over a third of travelers searched for a policy that specifically included cancellation or medical coverage in the event they contract COVID-19 before or during their trip.

Interest in Cancellation Coverage Spikes

Cancellation protection remains a high priority, as 81% of policies purchased include Trip Cancellation benefits. Now, travelers are willing to spend more for more coverage.

  • Pricey Cancel for Any Reason policies offer the most extensive cancellation coverage and account for 22% of all policies purchased, a 552% increase from last year.

Traveler Spending Has Increased

Despite reported travel deals and discounts, travelers are spending more on their trips this year.

  • The average cost for international trips is $4,343.66, an 18% increase from last year.
  • Domestic travelers are spending 27% more on their trips, with an average trip cost of $3,513.03

Planning Future Trips Further In Advance

Amidst COVID-19, travelers are being cautious and planning trips further in the future.

  • With uncertainty surrounding travel restrictions, travelers heading to international destinations are purchasing their policies an average of 4 months prior to their departure, 50% further out than last year.
  • Domestic travelers are planning trips 19% further out than last year.

Most Popular Destination Remains the Same

COVID-19 hasn't changed travelers' top destination choice, as the United States remains the most popular destination overall.

  • As border closures limited international trips, travelers are insuring more domestic trips than international trips.
  • Domestic trips account for 52% of all insured travel booked during the pandemic.

Methodology: Data is based on travel insurance policies purchased through Squaremouth.com between March 12 - September 21, 2020 for all future travel. Statistics reflect year-over-year changes unless otherwise noted.

KEY CURRENT RESOURCE:

Squaremouth.com created the Coronavirus Pandemic Current Event Center which is updated daily with available travel insurance coverage and answers to FAQs as the COVID-19 pandemic evolves.

ABOUT SQUAREMOUTH

SQUAREMOUTH compares travel insurance policies from every major travel insurance provider in the United States. Using Squaremouth's comparison engine and third-party customer reviews, travelers can research and compare travel insurance policies side-by-side . More information can be found at www.squaremouth.com.

Available Topic Expert: Kasara Barto kbarto@squaremouth.com 

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-one-thing-covid-19-has-not-changed-about-travel-301137917.html

SOURCE Squaremouth