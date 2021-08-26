The ONE FCU Selects Tyfone To Increase Competitive Positioning, Streamline Member Experience

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ONE Federal Credit Union ( $95M in assets; 12,000 members), a community credit union headquartered in Meadville, Penn., north of Pittsburgh, will go live with Tyfone's omnichannel nFinia digital banking platform in Q1, 2022, making the credit union much more competitive in a market dominated by big banks, as well as delivering a consistent, modern member experience.

"We have every major bank here, most notably PNC and Northwest Savings Bank," said Heather Clancy-Young, the credit union's CEO. "Tyfone will allow us to go head-to-head with them in terms of electronic services."

Like many credit unions, The ONE FCU currently uses one vendor for web-based digital banking and another for mobile.

"The two platforms look completely different and that can lead to member confusion," said Clancy-Young. "Plus, there are features available on our web-based platform that aren't available in mobile. We're looking forward to Tyfone providing a consistent, unified member experience for all our digital channels." She added that relying on a single platform will also make it easier to integrate both existing and future third-party systems like bill-pay.

"As community financial institutions face increasing competition from both traditional and non-traditional financial providers, technology continues to be great equalizer," said Dr. Siva Narendra, Tyfone's CEO. "Our goal at Tyfone is to make sure institutions of any size can deliver a world-class experience to the people they serve."

About Tyfone Inc.Based in Portland, Ore., Tyfone is a leading provider of consumer and commercial digital banking services for community financial institutions throughout the United States. The company understands that an elegant, engaging, intuitive user experience is the minimum requirement for any digital banking provider. What differentiates Tyfone is its unwavering commitment to exceptional collaboration and communication. The company considers each customer a true partner and places the highest value on every relationship. Additional information is available at www.tyfone.com.

