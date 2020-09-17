The Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Society Announces That The Highly Anticipated Annual Meeting Is Going Virtual This Year

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At its core, the Oligo Meeting is about bringing people together to share incredible advancements in the field of oligonucleotide therapeutics.

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At its core, the Oligo Meeting is about bringing people together to share incredible advancements in the field of oligonucleotide therapeutics. Although currently unable to come together in-person, OTS is excited to announce that a virtual experience has been purposefully designed to bring together the global OTS community to maintain our intense, cross-disciplinary, scientific exchange that sets the stage for groundbreaking new ideas.

The meeting will be held Sept. 27-30. All the components of the in-person annual meeting will be included in the virtual gathering. To accommodate the global community and many time zones, short talks, posters, and exhibitor access will all be available on-demand and utilize asynchronous chat features. Once completed, all sessions will be available for on-demand viewing up to 60 days after the conclusion of the meeting.

Sessions feature current developments from various oligonucleotide-based disciplines, including the latest research utilizing Oligo Therapeutics in the fight against COVID-19. The final session is the always highly anticipated clinical session.

The incredible lineup of speakers includes leading experts of various oligonucleotide-based disciplines from around the world. This year's keynote presenter, Judy Lieberman, MD, Ph.D., has received numerous awards for her research on AIDS vaccines, immunology, and cancer.

Although the social and networking experiences of an in-person meeting are not easily replaced in a virtual environment, unexpected benefits accompany an online conference. One of these benefits is found in an interactive networking tool that will be available throughout the entire four days of the meeting, 24 hours a day, allowing attendees to connect with people they may not have at an in-person event. In addition, multiple networking and social meetups have been scheduled each day so attendees may still enjoy the intense scientific exchange with friends and colleagues around the world. The virtual meeting also features the exciting new "At Home" Talent Show, and the Annual Meeting Wrap Party, sponsored by ChemGenes.

Those wishing to attend can register here.

