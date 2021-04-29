The OG Chickpea Makes A Comeback As Rōti Celebrates Hummus The Entire Month Of May

CHICAGO, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- From the Mediterranean hotspot that put the "US" in HUMM-US, comes the holiday to top all holidays as Rōti honors National Hummus Day all month long. Move aside guac, starting May 1, hummus takes over as everyone's favorite dip, allowing the cherished chickpea to finally get the credit it deserves.

"When something is so good, why only celebrate it for one day?" says VP of Brand and Marketing Nico Nieto. "Hummus has all of the components of a perfect food. First, it's absolutely delicious. It can be eaten as a side or a full meal, makes an amazing spread for sandwiches and is incidentally full of good-for-you ingredients. We want to share our love of hummus and intend on doing so the entire month of May."

In honor of National Hummus Day on May 13, Rōti is introducing new, bold and mouth-watering flavors of hummus for a limited time only, including Roasted Red Pepper and Beet. Rōti will also be celebrating hummus with exciting promotions that will keep everyone dipping all month long.

NATIONAL HUMMUS DAY | MAY 13It's the most wonderful day of the year in MAY! Paying homage to one of the oldest, most delicious ingredients, May 13 will celebrate the dip of all dips by offering FREE hummus of any flavor to all customers online and in-store.

SPREAD LOVE AND HUMMUSRōti spreads Love AND Hummus by giving back to the community. Throughout the month of May, customers who purchase a hummus bowl or side of hummus can post a picture on their own Facebook and/or Instagram, tag @Rōti with the hashtag #spreadloveandhummus. For every post using the hashtag, Rōti will make a charitable donation to World Central Kitchen, a nonprofit organization that uses the power of food to nourish communities and strengthen economies in times of crisis and beyond.

POP-UP HUMMUS HAPPY HOURIt may always be 5 o'clock somewhere, but it's not always Hummus Happy Hour -- so when it is, you will want to be in the know! Throughout the month of May, Rōti will host pop-up Hummus Happy Hours, giving away free hummus and chips. The only way to get the inside scoop on when a flash Hummus Happy Hour occurs is to follow Rōti on social media. Once the Hummus Happy Hour is announced, run to Rōti for a side of free hummus and chips or pita with purchase!

THIRD PARTY PERKSDoorDash DashPassers rejoice! Place an order using the app (over $15.00) and receive FREE Hummus and Pita.

To learn more about Rōti, please visit www.roti.com , and to join in the fun, follow Rōti's Facebook and Instagram channels.

ABOUT ROTI Rōti, headquartered in Chicago, IL, operates 40 locations nationally, including Chicago, Washington D.C., New York City, Dallas, Houston and Minneapolis. Inspired by the bold flavors and wholesome ingredients of Mediterranean cuisine, Rōti's food philosophy is straightforward: "Crave Better." The fast-casual menu features bowls, salads and pitas, and numerous sides and toppings that allow customers to curate their perfect meal matched to their food mood. For more information about Rōti, visit www.Rōti.com or follow on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram .

