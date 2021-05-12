The Oberer Companies Submits Petition For New Development In Yellow Springs

The Oberer Companies announced that they have submitted a Petition for Annexation of approximately 34 acres located on the northwest intersection of Hyde and Spillan Roads, to be annexed into the Village of Yellow Springs.

DAYTON, Ohio, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Oberer Companies announced that they have submitted a Petition for Annexation of approximately 34 acres located on the northwest intersection of Hyde and Spillan Roads, to be annexed into the Village of Yellow Springs.

This process started in September of 2020 with an Annexation Agreement that was signed between the Village of Yellow Springs and Miami Township. The Greene County Commissioners approved the annexation Petition from Oberer in late April 2021, which will be heard by the Village in early July and is anticipated to become effective in August 2021.

The purpose of the Annexation is to allow Oberer to develop a residential neighborhood on the annexed property and on adjacent property that is already in the Village of Yellow Springs. As Oberer is not permitted to begin the zoning process for the new neighborhood until the annexation is completed, it is not anticipated that plans and products for the new neighborhood will be made available to the public until that submission can be made.

Oberer is working with our in-house professional staff and third-party consultants to create a neighborhood design that will be sensitive to the context of the adjacent neighborhood. Per the President of Oberer Companies, George Oberer, Jr., "We are working on bringing a variety of existing and new product types to Yellow Springs that will be offered at a wide price range. We look forward to working with the Village on those products as the approval process continues."

While final plans and new home products will be pending the approval and input received from the Village, Oberer intends to open the neighborhood area for new home sales in the Spring of 2022.

