The NW Shine And Custom Design & Build Team Is Portland's Award-Winning General Contractor

NW Shine and Custom Design & Build is an award-winning Portland contractor that takes great pride in their work. They provide clients with terrific value: excellent, high-quality work at a reasonable price with outstanding customer service.

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2012, NW Shine and Custom Design & Build's goal was to build a company that provides the highest quality work with a premier service and top-notch work that customers wish every company could provide. Through years of work in the trade, they knew that's what it takes to be successful in Portland's cutthroat construction field and what sets them apart from typical competitors. As a company, they place the highest value on punctuality and standing behind the work as a standard practice. In under a decade, NW Shine and Custom Design & Build grew to be Portland's most respected and reputable general contracting firm. Business Insider took notice and named NW Shine and Custom Design & Build as Portland's Top Contractor. The company's core values haven't changed from the beginning: to meet demanding budgets, deadlines, having a high attention to detail, providing counsel with honesty, building with integrity, and exceeding clients' expectations on every project.

"Our core values and our talented team members are what enable us to provide the highest quality work and outstanding customer service," says John May.

What Differentiates the NW Shine and Custom Design & Build Team?

At NW Shine and Custom Design & Build, their focus is on providing a finished space that makes both them and their clients proud. They specialize in meeting demanding budgets and deadlines. They provide guaranteed fixed prices and schedules on all projects. And they maintain a clean work environment, utilizing environmentally-friendly construction products and processes. Most importantly, their staff is at the heart of what makes NW Shine and Custom Design & Build outshine competitors. They are proud that their staff comprises of a diverse group of women and men. Their clients benefit from the NW Shine and Custom Design & Build work ethic, respect for one another and shared commitment to delivering the highest quality construction and maintenance at a reasonable price, coupled with unparalleled customer service.

Their Talent

NW Shine and Custom Design & Build aims to attract and retain the best and brightest professionals in the industry. They value and embrace diversity, engage their team's viewpoints, and provide pathways for professional development. Their clients welcome NW Shine and Custom Design & Build because of their emphasis on team development. So that They can provide high-quality service and a product that receives the highest customer satisfaction, NW Shine and Custom Design & Build provides you with a level of service that is unmatched. Their attention to detail and reliability ensure that they exceed client expectations on every project. Send your project requests to info@nwshine.com for Maintenance work and info@customdesignandbuild.com for Remodel and Construction.

Remodel: https://customdesignandbuild.com

info@customdesignandbuild.com

503.519.5467

Roof Cleaning: https://nwshine.com

info@nwshine.com

971.222.8004

Related Images

kitchen-remodel-contractor.jpeg Kitchen Remodel Contractor, Portland, Oregon Kitchen Remodel, Portland, Oregon. Portland's preferred remodel contractor.

Related Links

https://www.nwshine.com

https://customdesignandbuild.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-nw-shine-and-custom-design--build-team-is-portlands-award-winning-general-contractor-301130465.html

SOURCE NW Shine and Custom Design & Build