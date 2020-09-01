The NRP Group Promotes Debra Guerrero To Senior Vice President Of Strategic Partnerships And Government Relations

CLEVELAND, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The NRP Group , the vertically-integrated, best-in-class developer, builder and manager of multifamily housing, today announced that Debra Guerrero has been promoted to the position of Senior Vice President of Strategic Partnerships and Government Relations, reporting to Kenneth W. Outcalt, Principal and national Head of Development at The NRP Group.

In her new role, Guerrero will also work closely with J. David Heller, CEO and Founder of the NRP Group, on government relations and strategic initiatives aimed at expanding access to affordable housing opportunities nationally. Previously, as Vice President of Government Affairs, she served as a senior member of NRP's development team focused on legislative and regulatory advocacy at the state and local municipality level in Texas.

"Our mission at The NRP Group is to create exceptional rental opportunities for individuals and families, regardless of income," Heller said. "During her 16-year tenure with NRP, Debra has demonstrated that she fully embodies this mission. She serves as a valued professional, a respected civic leader, a generous relationship-builder, an empowering mentor within NRP, and a champion for quality affordable housing."

Guerrero, along with the late Dan Markson, is credited with opening The NRP Group's Texas office in 2004, which has been responsible for the development of over 18,000 units of multifamily housing worth over $2 billion. She is well-versed in the organizational and financing structures of public-private partnerships, and the intricacies, rules, and regulations involved in working with local, state and federal organizations.

Prior to joining NRP, Guerrero served as city councilwoman of San Antonio from 1997 to 2001. As councilwoman, Guerrero focused on progressive neighborhood investment programs to improve chronically underinvested areas of San Antonio, specifically around the city's historic missions. Her efforts set the foundation leading to the eventual designation of the area as a UNESCO World Heritage site.

Currently, she serves on the executive boards of several national and Texas housing industry organizations including The Texas Association of Affordable Housing Providers (TAAHP), Texas Association of Builders and the National Association of Homebuilders Affordable Housing (NAHB). Additionally, she was selected to serve as a Trustee of BUILD-PAC, NAHB's Political Action Committee, which disburses over $3 million annually to pro-housing, pro-business federal congressional candidates.

Guerrero's civic commitments are numerous. She is an elected trustee of the San Antonio Independent School District (SAISD) Board, the immediate past Chair of the Susan G. Komen San Antonio Board, and is involved in cultivating the next generation of real estate and community leaders through her involvement with Texas Lyceum and Leadership San Antonio.

"I am proud to have been a part of solidifying the NRP Group's position in Texas," Guerrero said. "The success of transformational residential communities has changed the landscape of cities, and most importantly, the lives of families, seniors and children. I am energized and inspired by the continued growth trajectory of our organization under David's leadership. I continue to be guided by our mission to work with key partners to provide broader pathways of opportunity through affordable housing combined with enhanced resident services that address the social determinants of health so that everyone has a safe, high-quality place to call home."

Guerrero is an urban planner, strategist and policymaker both by training and experience. She received a bachelor of arts degree from St. Mary's University and a joint degree doctorate of jurisprudence and masters of public affairs from the University of Texas at Austin Law School and Lyndon Baines Johnson School of Public Affairs.

About The NRP GroupThe NRP Group is a vertically integrated developer, owner, builder, and manager of best-in-class multifamily housing. Since its founding in 1994, NRP has developed more than 43,000 apartment homes, and currently manages over 23,000 residential units. The company utilizes the entire breadth of its in-house capabilities to fulfill its mission: creating exceptional rental housing opportunities for individuals and families, regardless of income.

Through its disciplined approach to vetting opportunities, NRP has established a track record of delivering impressive returns for investors. The company's formidable size and depth of talent provides the experience and infrastructure necessary to execute developments of varying degrees of complexity and scope in both urban-infill and suburban locations, including market-rate, affordable, and senior housing. As a three-time recipient of the National Association of Builders Multifamily Development Firm of the Year and recognized Top 25 Developer by Multifamily Executive, NRP is leveraging its decades of practice by also providing construction and property management services to outside owners and developers. For additional information, visit www.nrpgroup.com .

