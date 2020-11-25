The Nourish Network Releases Annual Trend Report For Food, Beverage, And Agriculture For 2021

TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2020 /CNW/ - Nourish Food Marketing , Canada's only full-service marketing agency working exclusively with food, beverage, and agricultural clients, in partnership with Kahntact , leading marketers in the agriculture, food, and life...

TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2020 /CNW/ - Nourish Food Marketing , Canada's only full-service marketing agency working exclusively with food, beverage, and agricultural clients, in partnership with Kahntact , leading marketers in the agriculture, food, and life science sectors, have released their annual Trend Report. Heavily influenced by the most unusual year of our lifetimes, the 2021 Nourish Network Trend Report is an intriguing mix of newly-emerged patterns and existing trends radically altered by the pandemic.

"Our fifth annual report looks at the forces driving change across the entire food continuum," says Jo-Ann McArthur, President of Nourish Food Marketing. "The pandemic caused the equivalent of ten years of change in ten months. What we once knew and past behaviours are no longer reliable indicators."

"COVID-19 forced Canada's Food Industry to lift its veil when Canadians experienced food shortages, likely for the first time in their lives," says Len Kahn, President of Kahntact. "This further shows the opportunity and need for clearer transparency around Canadian agriculture. Consumers trust farmers, but not farming, and that is something that needs to change."

The 2021 Report dives into a dozen key trends that will shape the Food, Beverage, and Agriculture landscape in 2021 and beyond. The Trends are:

Two Canadas: The Polarization of Society

Set the Table: Return of the Family Mealtime

Values-based Eating: Social Justice in the Food Industry

Knowledge-based Eating: Radical Transparency & Full Disclosure

Ethics-based Eating: Reducing Your Environmental Impact

Beyond Local: Hyperlocalization of Products & Services

Functional Food 2.0: Eating for Resiliency & Preventative Healthcare

The Rise of Omnichannel: Part I - Linking Purchase & Prep Through Digital

The Rise of Omnichannel: Part II - Unbundling the Restaurant Experience For Home

Help Wanted: Filling Employment Gaps in the Agri-food Sector

Grassroots Movement: Investing in Soil Health for Industry & the Environment

Next-Gen Farming: Accelerated Integration of Digital Tech & Agriculture

The 2021 Nourish Trend Report is online now. To read the full report, click here .

