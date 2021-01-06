The Nonprofit Learning Lab & GolfStatus.org Announce Strategic Partnership

LINCOLN, Neb., Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Nonprofit Learning Lab and GolfStatus.org have formed a partnership that furthers both organizations' commitment to connecting, supporting, and developing nonprofit leaders and the nonprofit sector as a whole.

The Nonprofit Learning Lab provides a range of educational training for nonprofit professionals geared specifically toward sharpening skills in fundraising, board development, organizational leadership, and capacity building. Through its partnership with the Nonprofit Learning Lab, GolfStatus.org will serve as a fundraising resource for the Lab's diverse audience, providing tools, resources, and technology specifically aimed at maximizing golf tournament fundraisers. This includes resources for nonprofits hosting long-standing tournaments as well those interested in launching first-year events.

Through this partnership and in conjunction with GolfStatus.org's Golf for Good program, nonprofits receive no-cost access to technology designed to streamline golf fundraisers. This technology also allows for virtual and hybrid formats, which provide flexibility, additional outreach opportunities, and broader event participation overall. It also includes solutions that help nonprofits coordinate and maximize volunteer- and corporate-run golf events held by third-party organizers.

At its core, the partnership aligns a shared interest in serving the nonprofit sector. "We are passionate about helping nonprofits meet their unique outreach and fundraising goals and view golf as a powerful way to do that," said GolfStatus's Director of Marketing and Communications, Katie Casillas. "We have long admired the Nonprofit Learning Lab and look forward collaborating in ways that serve development professionals, fundraisers, and nonprofit leaders to ultimately advance the sector as a whole and its important work."

For the Nonprofit Learning Lab, the partnership provides access to best-in-class golf fundraising technology and insights from a subject-matter expert in the space. "We recognize that golf tournaments are a crucial fundraising, outreach, and engagement opportunity for nonprofits," said the Nonprofit Learning Lab's Director, Leah Jacobson. "We're looking forward to working even more closely with GolfStatus.org, a partner that brings important insights to the nonprofits we serve and truly shares in our mission."

About Nonprofit Learning LabThe Nonprofit Learning Lab provides intermediate- to advanced-level nonprofit training for executive directors, c-suite staff, development directors, program directors, volunteer managers, operation directors, and board members. Its trainings focus on fundraising, board development, social media, marketing, volunteer management, capacity building, and organizational leadership. Learn more at www.NonprofitLearningLab.org.

About GolfStatus and GolfStatus.orgGolfStatus is golf's premier tournament management solution and golfer engagement platform. Its full-service event management software streamlines outings from start to finish, yielding professional, high-end events that add value for golfers, sponsors, and golf facilities. Through GolfStatus.org, we make our powerful technology accessible to nonprofits to streamline fundraisers and help charitable organizations engage more supporters, raise more mission-critical funds, drive impact, and do more good. Learn more at www.GolfStatus.org.

