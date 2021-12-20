The Nick Maughan Foundation Is Proud To Support Harpenden Spotlight On Africa, Donating £100,000 To Community Projects In Uganda

LONDON, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dedicated to supporting community-based solutions to engrained social problems, The Nick Maughan Foundation is delighted to support Harpenden Spotlight on Africa further its mission to deliver lasting change to the...

LONDON, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dedicated to supporting community-based solutions to engrained social problems, The Nick Maughan Foundation is delighted to support Harpenden Spotlight on Africa further its mission to deliver lasting change to the lives of people in desperate need in Uganda.

Donating £100,000 to Harpenden Spotlight on Africa, this vital funding from The Nick Maughan Foundation will help improve access to high-quality education and healthcare in Eastern Uganda.

£80,000 of the donation will be used to fund the construction of a public secondary school in the Namatala region of Mbale District, Eastern Uganda.

This school will provide an education for over 1250 vulnerable pupils, many of whom are internally displaced people that previously fled conflict and civil unrest that happened in Northern Uganda in the early 2000's and continues to occur South Sudan.

Equipping young people with essential skills and learning, many of whom would otherwise be forced to go without, this new secondary school will help children learn practical science and mathematics, software engineering, and problem solving, among other subject areas.

The donation from The Nick Maughan Foundation will not only ensure construction will begin in February 2022 but that the school will be equipped with a state-of-the-art computer lab. This will enable young people in the area the chance to develop the IT skills necessary to meet the challenges of the modern world.

Meanwhile, £20,000 of the donation from the Nick Maughan Foundation will be put towards the construction of a new Bukasakya Maternity Centre in Mbale District, Eastern Uganda. The facility will provide dedicated pre, post maternal and neo-natal healthcare to mothers and babies in an area where home births are common due to poor access to maternal and newborn care services.

Aiming to upgrade healthcare facilities on the site to a nationally recognised Level 4 Health Centre, this bespoke facility has been designed with consultation from local doctors and nurses to ensure the centre meets all patient needs.

The donation from The Nick Maughan Foundation will enable the completion of Bukasakya Maternity Centre by February 2022.

When open, it is anticipated that; it will be one of the largest facility for public access, delivering over 2000 babies a year.

Nick Maughan, Founder of the Nick Maughan Foundation, commented: "The Nick Maughan Foundation is delighted to support Harpenden Spotlight on Africa further its mission to transform the lives of some of the most vulnerable people living in Uganda. It is my hope that in bringing these two projects to reality

- the Bukasakya Maternity Centre and the Namatala secondary school - we will lay the foundations for a much brighter future for those living under the poverty line in Eastern Uganda."

Bim Afolami, MP for Hitchin & Harpenden, added: "I had the pleasure of visiting Harpenden Spotlight on Africa's projects in Uganda in 2019, where I saw first-hand the tremendous impact the charity has on the local community. On this visit, I also saw the extreme difficulties facing many in Mbale, Eastern Uganda. It is within this context that the generous donation from The Nick Maughan Foundation is very welcome news, serving to accelerate the charity's invaluable work in Uganda."

The Nick Maughan Foundation was established in 2020 to further a range of philanthropic initiatives in the spheres of education, the environment, and community. The Foundation supports community projects both in the United Kingdom and worldwide.

https://nmf.org .

Harpenden Spotlight on Africa is committed to creating links between communities in the UK and Africa through charitable projects relating to education, health, clean water, and economic development.

The organisation works closely with an experienced team in Uganda to deliver lasting change to the lives of people in desperate need, many of whom have been displaced by generations of conflict.

www.hsoa.org.uk

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-nick-maughan-foundation-is-proud-to-support-harpenden-spotlight-on-africa-donating-100-000-to-community-projects-in-uganda-301447895.html

SOURCE The Nick Maughan Foundation