The NICB Introduces Its New Publication The NICB Informer

DES PLAINES, Ill., Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB), the insurance industry's association dedicated to predicting, preventing, and prosecuting insurance crime, is pleased to announce its inaugural quarterly publication, The NICB Informer. This new publication is aimed at providing insurance industry executives with anticipatory intelligence to help identify risks and emerging threats to the industry.

"I am extremely proud of this publication," said NICB President and CEO David Glawe. " The NICB Informer will stress our organization's three core capabilities: Intelligence and Analytics; Learning and Development; and Strategy, Policy, and Plans. All of these efforts are aligned under an enterprise-wide strategy that cascades throughout the organization and allows NICB to keep our members' needs at the forefront of our work."

The NICB Informer is a first-of-its-kind publication primarily dedicated to insurance crime, fraud, and threats. In this inaugural edition, articles range from the impact of COVID-19 on insurance crime, cargo theft, cybercrime, business interruption insurance, and fraud concerns.

"One of the key features of this publication is that we tap our greatest resource, our employees, to provide thoughtful, detailed and forward-looking analysis on the biggest threats to our industry and how NICB is working to combat insurance crime," added Glawe.

While the publication is directed toward CEOs and Executives within the insurance industry, anyone interested in receiving a free digital copy of The NICB Informer can sign up here or send an email to TheNICBInformer@nicb.org to be added to the distribution. View the inaugural issue today.

