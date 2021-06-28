The Next Wave Of Wellness Lands At Four Seasons Resort Maui With A Revitalized Health Optimization Program In Collaboration With Next|Health

Visitors and residents can now access the future of health with a range of NAD+, IV drips, vitamin shots, and biomarker testing at the luxury resort and spa destination

MAUI, Hawaii, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Maui's world-renowned five-star luxury resort, Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea, announced today an expanded focus on wellness with a slate of new customizable and exclusive offerings tailormade to enhance each guest's vitality in collaboration with Next|Health, a revolutionary health optimization center that focuses on preventive programs delivered with premium white-glove service.

The synergy between both forward-thinking brands marks a turning point for the future of accessible wellness and preventative health optimization for travelers seeking an upgraded spa experience with medical grade precision. Wellness-minded guests now have access to an array of Next|Health offerings, including Next-Level NAD+ IV, customized IV therapy treatments, vitamin shots, and biomarker testing—all available at the property's acclaimed spa.

"Next|Health's arrival is perfectly primed to offer our busy clientele an unmatched holistic experience, from which they will return home truly revived. We are thrilled to be merging Next|Health's cutting-edge medical expertise with our innovative spa and wellness offerings this summer," says Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea Senior Spa Director, Pat Makozak.

Next|Health's exclusive wellness offerings at Four Seasons Resort Maui include a potent coenzyme "NAD+" treatment, which enhances cellular health, function, and energy, as well as a proprietary "Jet Lag Relief Pack" IV add-on. All treatments are administered and prepared by a registered nurse with safety top of mind.

"Next|Health is focused on delivering an advanced wellness offering to our customers who are looking to increase their longevity and vitality. We are excited to bring these services to Four Seasons Resort Maui, where guests will be able to access the future of health and wellness with our customizable menu while they are enjoying their vacation," adds Next|Health CEO and Founder, Dr. Darshan Shah.

Next|Health wellness services, available for guests aged 18 to 65 years old, at Four Seasons Resort Maui include:

Next Level NAD+ IV Drips: A coenzyme treatment to empower cellular health, function, and energy. This treatment has been utilized to treat addiction, depression, and PTSD. Expected benefits include elevated mood, increased energy, enhanced cognitive abilities (memory, focus and creativity), increased performance, and better sleeping patterns

Customizable IV Therapy Drips: Choice of Super Immune, Detox, Hangover, Weight Loss, Energy Plus, Longevity, Glamour, Gut Health, Stress, Muscle, or Brain.

Each IV drip is formulated with the same multivitamin base known as the Myers Cocktail, which includes: Vitamin B Blend, B Complex, B12, Vitamin C, Zinc, Magnesium, Calcium, Copper and Chromium.

IV Add-On's include:

Four Seasons Resort Maui Exclusive Jet Lag Relief Pack: Glutathione, Hydration, and NAD+

NAD+

Glutathione Push

High Dose Glutathione Push

Hydration

Selection of Vitamin Shots: Super B Shot: B Complex + B12; Brain B Shot: L-Carnitine + B12; Beauty B Shot: Biotin + Folic Acid; Limitless Shot: Biotin + Mic; Lean B Shot: L-Carnitine, Mic, B12; COQ10 Shot, Immunity-boosting Peptide Shot

Super B Shot: B Complex + B12; Brain B Shot: L-Carnitine + B12; Beauty B Shot: Biotin + Folic Acid; Limitless Shot: Biotin + Mic; Lean B Shot: L-Carnitine, Mic, B12; COQ10 Shot, Immunity-boosting Peptide Shot NEXT Labs Biomarker Testing:Comprehensive diagnostic testing to offer an extensive line of specialized blood panels, measuring hundreds of critical biomarkers. The comprehensive data provides a complete picture of current health to determine a unique optimization plan. Pre-arrival at-home tests also available.

From July 24 - August 10, 2021, the Next|Health wellness collaboration will expand with limited-time NEXT|BEAUTY aesthetics by visiting Lead Aesthetic RN Ross Callahan, infusing another layer of premium convenience for guests looking to achieve their beauty goals with wrinkle relaxers, fillers, and micro-needling with hyaluronic acid and PRP.

For more information, visit the website here. Appointments are required and can be booked by calling the Resort at (808) 874-8000

About Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea Maui's legendary Forbes Five-Star resort is nestled on 15 acres of the breathtaking Wailea Coast. The 383-room oceanfront property is world-renowned for its comfortable opulence, impeccable service, luxurious amenities, and for living in harmony with its environment and community. The resort in Maui is also home to one of the nation's top-rated spas committed to wellness and three of Hawai'i's most acclaimed restaurants—Ferraro's Bar e Ristorante, Spago Maui and DUO Steak and Seafood. This sophisticated home away from home caters to the needs and interests of all generations—offering world-class outdoor adventures and one-of-a-kind Unforgettable Experiences, cultural activities, a museum-quality art collection, three pools overlooking the azure-blue Pacific Ocean including an adults-only Serenity Pool with exclusive Missoni-designed cabanas, and more. Four Seasons Resort Maui, a Hawaiian vacation destination geared to action adventurers, those guests wishing to practice the fine art of doing nothing at all, and everyone in between. For more information, please visit https://www.fourseasons.com/maui/

About Next|Health - Your partner for vitality, longevity, and personalized health Next|Health champions modern proactive healthcare with its state-of-the-art Health Optimization and Longevity Centers. Beautifully designed locations in Los Angeles and New York provide its members and guests with a convenient one-stop access to the future of wellness technology and sets the highest standard in advanced medical services such as: Hyperbaric Oxygen Chambers, IV Therapy, Specialized Biomarker Testing, Infrared Therapy, Cryotherapy, Hormone Optimization, NAD+ Therapy, and Aesthetics. Members and guests also receive personalized care and guidance on how to take charge of and optimize their health from an expert, knowledgeable team that cares. It is the brand's core belief that health is the abundance of vitality, not the absence of disease. For more information, please visit www.next-health.com.

