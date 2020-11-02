The Next Big Step In The Growth Of Jupiter Systems

HAYWARD, Calif., Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jupiter Systems, California has 40 years of history in collaboration and innovation. While the products in general have fit into a specialized segment of the overall AV/Tech industry, Jupiter has always been known for delivering the best in class products. Whenever a new product need is desired, Jupiter developed a solution internally to fill that gap in the industry.

Today, Jupiter is no longer "just" a video wall processor company, as we announce our innovation in the display space with the introduction of the PANA series, the world's first ultra-widescreen large format LCD collaboration displays.

PANA presents a whole new way of collaborating and meeting. Conventional 16:9 LCD panels have become ubiquitous. As their size gets larger with more real estate to work with, users face two issues. A boring 16:9 traditional 4K form factor, and forcing a "stretch" for users navigating the top and bottom portions during touch-enabled collaboration.

PANA is the next generation, the only ultra-widescreen 21:9 aspect ratio 5K displays. Each with a resolution of 5120 x 2160, you will have more room to work than ever before, with added convenience, practicality, and elegance. The first launch in the PANA series is the PANA105. A 105-inch diagonal canvas to display the most engaging images. The PANA105 is an awe-inspiring 8 feet wide display real estate, but at a comfortable 3.5 feet active display height. It is wide enough to show Lawrence of Arabia or The Hateful 8 full screen with no letterboxing, or an interactive canvas for your greatest ideas that everyone can gracefully reach. Quite simply, audience will be spellbound with the visual.

Through local dimming, PANA105 delivers crystal-clear panorama imagery, with stunning contrast and vibrant colors unlike any other traditional LCD solution, yet manageable for installation in high rise offices through standard elevators. It will stimulate team collaboration like never before.

PANA105 delivers dual touch technologies to ensure both "penpoint" precision with a stylus and finger/hand recognition. PANA105D is a display-only LCD screen for your sit-back-and-enjoy pure WOW experience.

This is a new beginning for Jupiter Systems. These innovative solutions are transforming the display landscape, and when paired with our best in class image processors, they redefine what can be done in audio visual systems. Please visit www.jupiter.com for this and other new products like Zavus™, our innovation in Active Matrix Mini-LED.

This is the new Jupiter Systems - The whole picture.

