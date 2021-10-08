The Newest Piston Teams Up With Michigan's Newest Car Insurer

DETROIT, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CURE auto insurance, a not-for-profit car insurer that entered the Michigan market in July, has signed the newest Detroit Piston and number one pick Cade Cunningham. The multi-year endorsement is just the latest in a number of alliances with the basketball team, including its branding of the Detroit Pistons' new courtside club and press conference partner. It also comes on the heels of CURE teaming with former all-time great basketball player and current radio analyst, Rick Mahorn, earlier this year. Since entering the state, CURE has already been making a difference in how car insurance is charged in Michigan. With the new reform law, drivers have seen savings over 60% and help Michigan drivers who had been paying the highest cost for car insurance in the U.S.

"A lot of people may be asking, what's the connection between basketball and car insurance," said Cunningham, when speaking of the relationship with CURE auto insurance. "But it's not just about the product; it's the organization - when I found out CURE has a goal of doing business ethically and prioritizes saving good hard working people money, I knew it could be a great partnership."

"Cade is the perfect example of how hard work drives success," adds CURE Chief Executive Officer Eric S. Poe, Esq., CPA, "I liken his relentless commitment that led to being this year's number one pick to CURE's history for defending consumer rights and providing affordable car insurance based on what matters most - driving well. Like Cade will bring great things to Pistons' fans for years to come, we look to have Michigan drivers cheering lower car insurance rates. What a partnership!"

Headquartered in Princeton, N.J., CURE auto insurance is a not-for-profit insurer founded in 1990 by former New Jersey Insurance Commissioner James J. Sheeran and award-winning insurance expert Dr. Lena Chang. Originally heralded as the "cure" for the auto insurance crisis in New Jersey, the CURE business model is different in many ways. The insurer prioritizes how a person drives versus socio-economic status. This unique approach is shaped by the philosophies of its founders and current leadership. CURE auto insurance is licensed to do business New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Michigan.

