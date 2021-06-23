The New York World Wine & Spirits Competition Is Celebrating Its 10th Anniversary!

The comprehensive judging is accepting 2021 Entries and introducing new trade awards.

NEW YORK, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Led by James Beard Award-winner and Executive Director Anthony Dias Blue, the New York World Wine & Spirits Competition is now officially open for entries for their 10th annual judging, taking place from August 30th through September 3rd, 2021.

Entrants can submit their products online or download entry materials from the Competition's website at www.nywscomp.com . The deadline to submit is Friday, August 6th, 2021. The deadline to contact their import partner, Park Street Imports for help with importing products into the United States is Monday, July 5th, 2021.

This year's new trade, marketing and writing awards celebrate the talented trade people whose efforts have influenced growth and trends in the wine and spirits industry — especially small and mid-sized producers. Winners will be announced throughout the year.

"After a year where the people of the beverage community were so dramatically affected, we wanted to take time to recognize, honor and highlight the people that dedicate their lives to and make up this amazing industry," said Amanda Blue, COO of The Tasting Alliance.

Below are the new awards.

Best Mixologist

Best Sommelier

Best Wine List

Best Wine Retailer

Best Spirits Retailer

Best Online Wine Retailer

Best Online Spirits Retailer

Best Brand Ambassador

Best Wine Writing

Best Spirits Writing

Best Social Media Account

Best Marketing and Advertising

Best Craft Distiller

Most Creative POS Display

Best Cocktail Menu (US/International)

Best Independent Food and Beverage Director

Best Corporate Food and Beverage Director

And more, for a full list of awards please visit the NYWSC website: www.nywscomp.com

About the New York World Wine & Spirits Competition:

The NYWSC is a member of The Tasting Alliance, parent company of the SFWSC, SFIWC, and SWSC.

Products are evaluated in a blind, consensual procedure ensuring the NYWSC maintains the highest level of impartiality.

The 2021 Competition takes place over five days, August 30th through September 3rd.

The Tasting Alliance sponsors tasting events throughout the year where trade professionals and consumers can sample the Competition's top winners.

