The New York Times Company To Webcast Its Presentation At The 29th Annual Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) announced today that it will participate in the 29th Annual Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference on Tuesday, September 15.

The New York Times Company (NYT) - Get Report announced today that it will participate in the 29th Annual Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference on Tuesday, September 15. The company's virtual fireside chat is scheduled for 2:55 p.m. E.T. and will feature Meredith Kopit Levien, president and chief executive officer of The New York Times Company.

A link to the live webcast of the presentation will be available via the company's website at http://investors.nytco.com/investors/events-and-presentations, and an archive of the webcast will be available for 90 days.

About The New York Times Company

The New York Times Company is a global media organization dedicated to enhancing society by creating, collecting and distributing high-quality news and information. The Company includes The New York Times, NYTimes.com and related properties. It is known globally for excellence in its journalism, and innovation in its print and digital storytelling and its business model. Follow news about the company at @NYTimesPR.

This press release can be downloaded from www.nytco.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200908005364/en/