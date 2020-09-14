The New York Child Sexual Abuse Attorneys At Gair, Gair, Conason, Rubinowitz, Bloom, Hershehorn, Steigman & Mackauf Just Filed A Lawsuit Against Kevin Spacey On Behalf Of Two Victims Who Were Abused By The Actor When They Were Teens

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ben Rubinowitz and Peter Saghir, the two attorneys leading the child sexual abuse team at the New York personal injury law firm of Gair, Gair, Conason, Rubinowitz, Bloom, Hershehorn, Steigman & Mackauf just filed...

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ben Rubinowitz and Peter Saghir, the two attorneys leading the child sexual abuse team at the New York personal injury law firm of Gair, Gair, Conason, Rubinowitz, Bloom, Hershehorn, Steigman & Mackauf just filed a lawsuit on behalf of two victims who were sexually assaulted by actor Kevin Spacey when they were teenagers.

One of the victims is actor Anthony Rapp, the other victim goes by the initials of C.D. Both men were abused by Spacey during the 80ies. The lawsuit was filed under the NY Child Victims Act that was enacted in February 2019 and, among other things, allows survivors of child sexual abuse to bring a lawsuit against the offender and institution until age 55. Additionally, the law created a look back window that allows victims of child sexual abuse whose claims were previously barred or dismissed due to the statute of limitations to file a claim against the abuser and institution until August 14, 2021.

Rapp accuses Spacey of engaging in unwanted sexual advances and physical aggression. The abuse occurred in 1986. Rapp who was a 14 year old actor at the time, was invited to a party at Spacey's apartment. Spacey made inappropriate sexual advances to Rapp and became physical. He grabbed the 14 year old boy by the buttock, lift him on a bed and laid on the top of him. Rapp was able to extricate himself from his aggressor. He ran in the bathroom to hide and finally ran away from the apartment.

In the other incident, the victim met Kevin Spacey in 1981 when he was 12 year old. He was a student in an acting class taught by Spacey. When he was 14 year old, he engaged in sexual intercourse with Spacey several times, including performing oral sex and anal intercourse on Spacey. The relationship ended when Spacey tried to anally sodomized his victim against his consent.

"There is no justification for this conduct. These children were underage and had no ability to consent to Spacey's sexual advances. Simply put, Spacey engaged in acts of, among other things, rape," said Ben Rubinowitz.

Contact: Ben Rubinowitz or Peter Saghir at 212-943-1090

