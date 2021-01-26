The New Xperia® PRO Communication Device From Sony Electronics Delivers 5G Solution For Professional Content Workflow

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Electronics Inc. today introduced a new professional 5G device, Xperia PRO that enables content creators to work faster and smarter than ever before. Featuring the world's first smartphone with dedicated HDMI connectivity i, it supports 5G mmWave and 5G Sub-6 for high-speed data transfer and is engineered to optimize signal reception. These innovative features pave the way for the future of imaging and the content creation workflow.

"We are committed to developing innovative tools for professional content creators," said Neal Manowitz, deputy president of Imaging Products and Solutions Americas, Sony Electronics. "Our customers' voice is paramount - we are always listening, exploring new methods to help them create and communicate in ways that were never before possible. Combining the speed of 5G and the connectivity of an HDMI input, Xperia PRO is designed to empower creators with real-time content sharing and distribution, opening up a new world of possibilities for professional workflow. Together, Alpha and Xperia bring the future of digital imaging, sharing imaging data and connecting people remotely in real time."

HDMI ConnectivityXperia PRO is the world's first smartphone with a dedicated HDMI input i - allowing users to enhance their workflow by connecting the device to an Alpha camera or any other HDMI input equipped camera ii to enable a 5G data link iii to broadcast video in real-time. Using compatible third-party live streaming applications iv, Xperia PRO can stream video content from a camera that is connected to the HDMI input to an RTMP server or directly to popular social media platforms.

Xperia PRO's HDMI input can also transform the smartphone into a high-quality 6.5-inch 4K OLED monitor v through the preinstalled External Monitor host application software. The External Monitor feature features a screen lock function, screen brightness adjustment, zoom capabilities, adjustable grid lines and more.

Stable High-Speed Data TransferA wired USB connection enhances the speed and stability of still image file transfer between the phone and camera. Connect your Alpha brand camera to the Xperia PRO mobile device through the USB connection* and the images can be automatically transferred to an FTP server. With this type of fast and reliable transfer, and you can concentrate on capturing the best shots vi.

Optimized Design for Dependable Reception The Xperia PRO features a 360-degree antenna design, which covers all four sides of the device. This 360-degree antenna produces the most effective way to capture high-band frequency 5G mmWave signals. In addition, the low dielectric constant material used in the chassis of the Xperia PRO enables radio waves to pass through more easily. Together, these technologies help ensure optimized 5G signal strength connection, no matter how the user is holding the device or where it's positioned.

The Network Visualizer feature developed for Xperia PRO provides easy-to-understand visualization of the signal direction, communication method and communication speed of the device to help camera operators on location locate the best spot for live transmissions. This feature shows the current signal reception, indicates the direction of the 5G signal that is being received and provides communication throughput and histogram. A shortcut button is located on the side of the Xperia PRO, which can be assigned to launch a frequently used feature including Network Visualizer.

Outstanding Imaging Technology for Content CreatorsXperia PRO packs in all of the same industry-leading imaging technology as the Xperia 1 II flagship smartphone, which makes it - even as a standalone device - a powerful tool for photography and video content creation. Because the Xperia PRO is always with you, professionals and other content creators will never miss an opportunity to create high quality, professional-level content or share that content in real-time - even without a professional camera on hand.

Developed with Sony's Alpha camera engineers, the Xperia PRO integrates technology such as Real-time AF (autofocus) on both humans and animals. It also features an interface designed to meet the demands of professional photographers with a variety manual controls, the capability to shoot up to 20fps with 60 times per second autofocus/autoexposure calculations vii and RAW support.

Drawing on the expertise of Sony's Digital Cinema Camera engineers, the Xperia PRO offers a range of tools to enhance filmmaking. Users can get creative with Look color management pre-sets, 21:9 movie recording, 4K HDR in 24, 30, 60 and 120fps slow-motion viii and Intelligent wind filter. The 6.5-inch 4K HDR OLED display features a 21:9 CinemaWide aspect ratio and supports the BT.2020 color space ix.

With Creator mode "powered by CineAlta", and a specially calibrated D65 white point, it references the color reproduction of Sony´s professional color monitors.

Xperia PRO features ZEISS® optics calibrated specifically for Xperia with the ZEISS T* coating to reduce reflections. Xperia PRO also features a triple lens camera with a 16mm ultra wide-angle lens, 24mm lens wide-angle lens and 70mm telephoto lens for true creative freedom.

Reliable PerformanceRobust and durable, the Xperia PRO combines IP65/68 rating water and dust resistance x with Corning® Gorilla® Glass 6 on the front for protection.

The Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 865 5G Mobile Platform and the Snapdragon X55 5G Modem-RF system empowers the user to game, capture, cross-task and connect with staggering multi-gigabit 5G speeds and improved performance from a 25% faster CPU and GPU than on the previous Xperia model.

With a long lasting 4.000mAh battery, the Xperia PRO gets the job done. It is compatible with the optional UCH32C Fast Charger to quickly top-up when the battery is running low. It also has two technologies to keep the battery healthy longer. Battery Care prevents the phone from overcharging, while Xperia Adaptive Charging monitors the phone as it charges to make sure the battery isn't overworked.

Pricing and AvailabilityThe new Xperia PRO 5G device will be available to purchase and ship to customers on January 26, 2021 and will be sold for approximately $2,499.99USD. Customers can purchase Xperia PRO at a select group of Sony's authorized dealers throughout North America.

Exclusive stories about Xperia PRO and Sony's other imaging products can be found at www.alphauniverse.com and www.sonycine.com, resources designed to educate and inspire all fans of Sony's technology for content creation and photography.

For detailed product information, please visit https://www.sony.com/electronics/professional-smartphones/xperia-pro

A product video on the new Xperia PRO can be viewed https://youtu.be/voZliZ6eJLk

Footnotes: i Xperia PRO features a dedicated Type D Micro HDMI input port. Verified by Strategy Analytics' SpecTRAX Service against the published connectivity specifications for over 18,400 smartphones. Correct as of the 26th January 2021. ii HDMI Micro connector (Type-D) cable is sold separately. Camera compatibility is may vary. iii Network / carrier service and third-party providers and technology are not guaranteed. Modification or termination of technology by said providers may result in phone not being supported now or in the future. Purchaser must ensure compatibility with third party providers iv Third party terms and conditions may apply v Display ratios may vary based on content formatting. vi Alpha 7S III supports both still and movie files FTP transfer. Alpha 9/Alpha 9 II does not support FTP transfer of movie file. Compatible Xperia smartphones are ones supporting Power Delivery. vii Xperia 1 II's camera features up to 20 fps AF/AE continuous shooting with tracking. Xperia 1 II produces in-focus photos at up to 20 fps by continuously calculates AF/AE up to 60 times/second. Verified by Strategy Analytics' SpecTRAX Service against the published camera specifications for over 16,000 smartphones. Correct as of February 23, 2020. viii Recording time restrictions apply. 4K HDR 120fps available on Cinematography Pro on the 24mm camera. ix Xperia PRO does not cover the BT.2020 color space in full. x Not 100% guaranteed

