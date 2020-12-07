The Belgian Federal Public Service of Foreign Affairs (FPS FA) has signed a new agreement with Orange Business Services to transform its global communications infrastructure.

The Belgian Federal Public Service of Foreign Affairs (FPS FA) has signed a new agreement with Orange Business Services to transform its global communications infrastructure. The renewed and expanded contract overhauls network, security and application infrastructure across 118 locations in 87 countries. Additional network resilience is supported through fully integrated satellite services. The solutions will help deliver the high level of performance, resilience and security required by diplomatic staff to support Belgium's interests and citizens abroad.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201207005423/en/

The new solutions support the Ministry's cloud migration to Office 365 and its requirement to centralize critical data in Belgium (Photo: Orange Business Services)

The new solutions support the Ministry's cloud migration to Office 365 and its requirement to centralize critical data in Belgium. Flexible SD-WAN will ensure network and cloud connectivity with strong security and application optimization. Flexibility is guaranteed with uCPEs deployed at sites for virtualized services, with satellite being a natural extension for remote locations. There will also be a refresh of the wireless and LAN infrastructures in all locations, and managed security will be provided both at the network level and within the cloud.

The agreement includes an annual innovation fund of €800K for projects to help the Belgian Ministry stay at the forefront of technology development. The first of many co-innovation projects focuses on Master Data Management led by the Orange company Business & Decision.

Workspace of the futureAs part of the managed Office 365 solution, Orange Business Services will also provide services on a unified communications solution based on Microsoft Teams to help deliver the workspace of the future for its diplomats. This involves the migration of all its sites to the new system, along with the provision of Direct Routing and Business Talk, which will help to significantly reduce calling expenses.

The Flexible SD-WAN solution using Universal CPEs based at the remote sites provides network function virtualization (NFV). The technology gives the Ministry agility to install and manage network functions remotely, which is a clear advantage considering challenges to deploy network equipment in all parts of the world.

A decade of trusted partnershipOrange Business Services began supporting the Belgium Federal Public Service of Foreign Affairs over a decade ago in 2008. In 2015, Orange Business Services was chosen to secure mobile devices access to messaging systems, applications and data to prevent data loss and theft. It was a key first step in creating a secure mobile workspace as part of the digital transformation of the Ministry. Today's announcement reconfirms the trust both partners have in each other.

"Our partnership with Orange Business Services is the embodiment of a long-term vision strategy for the Belgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs that is centered around security, agility and innovation. Orange proved to be the perfect partner to modernize our infrastructure, and with the Innovation Fund, we will make sure that our organization is agile and swift enough to serve our organization's needs today and tomorrow," said Philip Dumortier, ICT Director, Belgian Federal Public Service of Foreign Affairs.

"This new agreement is a key step in furthering the transformation of the Belgian FPS FA. Orange has extended knowledge in this field serving tens of different Ministries of Foreign Affairs worldwide. We are incredibly excited to continue this partnership with a focus on innovation to help deepen our expertise as the best partner to protect data of Belgian officials and citizens abroad," said Fabrice de Windt, Senior Vice President, Europe, Orange Business Services.

About Orange Business ServicesOrange Business Services is a network-native digital services company and the global enterprise division of the Orange Group. It connects, protects and innovates for enterprises around the world to support sustainable business growth. Leveraging its connectivity and system integration expertise throughout the digital value chain, Orange Business Services is well placed to support global businesses in areas such as software-defined networks, multi-cloud services, Data and AI, smart mobility services, and cybersecurity. It securely accompanies enterprises across every stage of the data lifecycle end-to-end, from collection, transport, storage and processing to analysis and sharing.

With companies thriving on innovation, Orange Business Services places its customers at the heart of an open collaborative ecosystem. This includes its 27,000 employees, the assets and expertise of the Orange Group, its technology and business partners, and a pool of finely selected start-ups. More than 3,000 multinational enterprises, as well as two million professionals, companies and local communities in France, put their trust in Orange Business Services.

For more information, visit https://www.orange-business.com/en or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and our blogs.

Orange is one of the world's leading telecommunications operators with revenues of 42 billion euros in 2019 and 257 million customers worldwide at 30 September 2020. Orange is listed on the Euronext Paris (ORA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (ORAN). In December 2019, Orange presented its new "Engage 2025" strategic plan, guided by social and environmental accountability. While accelerating in growth areas, such as B-to-B services and placing data and AI at the heart of innovation, the entire Orange Group will be an attractive and responsible employer.

Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201207005423/en/