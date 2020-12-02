The New Normal: Protect Yourself With Face Masks, & Protect Your Skin With The InnerB System® Inner Mask

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- We are now living in the "new-normal" era, wearing face masks everywhere.

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- We are now living in the "new-normal" era, wearing face masks everywhere.

With the extended use of face coverings, dermatological problems have significantly increased. The use of face coverings can result in skin irritation and the build up of pore-clogging sebum and sweat, causing acne breakouts, tightness and redness - or as it has been named: "maskne."

To control breakouts and irritation caused by face masks, Aquavit is launching the SKINWORKOUT™ InnerB System® I nner Mask for Blemish Control using its hydrogel technology™ . Aquavit secured its inventive rights of PPE-ready inner mask with a worldwide patent process early this year.

This skin mask contains salicylic acid that can help remove dead skin cells, and that allows the skin cell cycle to generate new cells that can help control breakouts. The skin mask also contains Allantoin, Ulmus Davidiana Root extract, Centraria Islandica extract, and other natural ingredients that soothe and hydrate the skin.

The Inner B System® Inner Mask is composed of 2 pieces, separated for upper and lower portions of the face. It is transparent and drip-free, so it can be discreetly worn under PPE face masks to protect and treat, even during the day. The hydrogel mask sticks comfortably onto the skin, allowing you to talk comfortably while wearing the mask.

It is available now at skinworkout.com and will be available on Amazon.com soon.

