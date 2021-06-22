The New Medication Options For Treating Mental Illnesses & Addictive Disorders: A Briefing For Clinical Executives -- Free Webinar By Genoa Healthcare & OPEN MINDS

GETTYSBURG, Pa., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 29, 2021 at 1:00 pm EDT, OPEN MINDS will host a webinar, The New Medication Options For Treating Mental Illnesses & Addictive Disorders: A Briefing For Clinical Executives, available free of charge...

GETTYSBURG, Pa., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 29, 2021 at 1:00 pm EDT, OPEN MINDS will host a webinar, The New Medication Options For Treating Mental Illnesses & Addictive Disorders: A Briefing For Clinical Executives, available free of charge courtesy of Genoa Healthcare. This event will showcase the 7 recently approved mental health medications, including new and upcoming treatment options for major depressive disorder, schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and other forms of illnesses.

"Medications for mental illnesses and addictive disorders are a critical element for providing the highest quality of care for consumers. But, staying up to date on the newly approved medications and what's in the development pipeline can be a challenge," said Kim Bond, Executive Vice President at OPEN MINDS. "This is why we're excited to offer this new webinar to clinical executives featuring an overview of 2020 drug approvals and an update on the new medications in the development pipeline."

Join Stephanie Kornechuk, PharmD, Genoa Healthcare's Senior Vice President of Procurement, on June 29 at 1:00 pm EDT, for an up-to-the-minute briefing on the new and upcoming treatment options for major depressive disorder, schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and other forms of illness. She will provide an overview of newly approved medications and medications pending approval in the pipeline. Dr. Kornechuk will also discuss pending policy changes that may improve accessibility to cutting edge medications for opioid use disorder. Learning objectives for this session include:

Review 2020 drug approvals and the recent pace of FDA approvals

Explore new behavioral health drugs approved in 2021

Look ahead to new medications in the development pipeline

Provide perspectives on recent COVID-19 vaccine developments

Presenting this event will be Stephanie Kornechuk, PharmD, Genoa Healthcare's Senior Vice President of Procurement. Prior to Genoa, Dr. Kornechuk was a hospital pharmacist for St. Joseph Medical Center in Tacoma, Washington, and a long-term care pharmacist for Northwood Clinical Pharmacy and Shoppers Drug Mart in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Pharmacy from Dalhousie University in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and a Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the University of Washington in Seattle.

This webinar is available free of charge thanks to the generous sponsorship of Genoa Healthcare. However, attendees must register in advance.

About Genoa Healthcare

Genoa Healthcare has been serving the behavioral health community for nearly 20 years, providing pharmacy services, telepsychiatry and medication management solutions. Today, Genoa Healthcare serves more than 800,000 individuals annually in 47 states and the District of Columbia, and fills more than 15 million prescriptions per year. Genoa Healthcare is the fifth largest drug chain in the U.S., with more than 450 pharmacies located within behavioral health centers. Visit www.genoahealthcare.com.

About OPEN MINDS

OPEN MINDS is a national market intelligence, management consulting, and marketing services firm specializing exclusively in the markets of the health and human service field that serve consumers with chronic conditions and complex support needs. OPEN MINDS' mission is to provide payers, service provider organizations, and technology and scientific firms that serve these consumers with the market and management knowledge needed to improve their organizational efficiency and effectiveness. Learn more at www.openminds.com.

