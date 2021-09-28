The New LiftMaster Smart Access Hub Easily Turns Multifamily Properties Into Smart Communities

OAK BROOK, Ill., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LiftMaster®, the leading brand of professionally installed access solutions, has introduced a Smart Access Hub retrofit solution that connects doors and gates to the myQ® Community cloud-based web platform. The Smart Access Hub, (CAPAC) provides an affordable option that integrates cloud-based access into existing non-cloud based commercial gate operators, doors and telephone entry systems. This integration allows property managers to monitor and control up to four access points from the myQ Community cloud-based platform without having to install a new access system.

Compatible with most gate operators and access systems, including LiftMaster's full line of gate operators and access control products, the Smart Access Hub provides property managers with flexible connectivity options. Property managers also have the choice to connect and control a variety of access points such as vehicle gates, pedestrian doors, and amenity gates. Powered by myQ Community, a secure cloud-based subscription web platform, the Smart Access Hub also makes it possible to manage and control entry points from a single dashboard, streamlining management of buildings and community access points, while keeping data and resident information secure.

"The Smart Access Hub provides residential communities with an affordable retrofit solution that adds sophisticated cloud-based security and access to most existing entry systems and access control hardware," said Jenny Lytle, General Manager of LiftMaster Access Controls. "This is a great option for community managers that want the additional functionality and benefits of myQ Community's cloud-based web platform, but already have an entry system in place."

By adding the myQ Community app to their monthly subscription, Community Managers can further enhance the resident experience with options to provide credentialed access to residents, easily add and delete residents from the tenant directory, assign resident access to specific myQ Community connected entrances, and receive real-time activity alerts to help maximize efficiency and improve operations. Residents who are assigned access to the app are able to unlock authorized access points for themselves and guests from their smartphone using a "press to unlock" feature, and will soon be able to safely schedule and control guest access by sharing virtual guest passes via the myQ Community app.

The Smart Access hub seamlessly integrates with myQ Community Smart Access products providing access control system solutions to meet the needs of any property. For more information on the LiftMaster Smart Access Hub go to https://www.myq.com/community/smart-community-access.

About LiftMaster LiftMaster is the number one brand of professionally installed residential garage door openers, as well as a leading manufacturer of commercial door operators, residential and commercial gate operators, telephone entry systems and related access control products. Driven by the access and security needs of the marketplace, LiftMaster's expansive line of state-of-the-art residential and commercial products are designed to fit any lifestyle or application, providing the latest technology and innovations in safety, security and convenience. More information at LiftMaster.com.

