Just in time for the fall and holiday seasons, Kohl's (KSS) - Get Kohl's Corporation (KSS) Report is debuting two new collections through its latest launch of Kohl's Cares merchandise. Each collection will feature plush characters and coordinating children's books, encouraging families to enjoy stories of the season while giving back. One hundred percent of the net profit from the sale of Kohl's Cares merchandise benefits nonprofit organizations that improve the health and wellness of children and families nationwide.

The new Kohl's Cares collections feature beloved children's literary classics. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Kohl's Cares fall collection includes literary classics like If You Give a Mouse a Cookie and The Rainbow Fish along with holiday-themed stories such as Clifford's Christmas and Biscuit Gives a Gift. The collection is available now, for a limited time, at all Kohl's stores nationwide and on Kohls.com, with each book and plush priced at just $5 each.

The Rainbow Fish and Merry Christmas Rainbow Fish with coordinating plush

and with coordinating plush Clifford the Big Red Dog and Clifford's Christmas with coordinating plush

and with coordinating plush Little Critter and Little Critter Merry Christmas Mom and Dad with coordinating plush

and with coordinating plush Biscuit and Biscuit Gives a Gift with coordinating plush

and with coordinating plush If You Give a Mouse a Cookie and If You Take a Mouse to the Movies with coordinating plush

As the holiday season approaches, Kohl's is giving families the opportunity to give gifts that give back, with classic characters and stories that are perfect for holiday gifting. Launching later this fall, the Kohl's Cares holiday collection will include books and coordinating plush toys, which are bundled and sold for just $9 each. Beloved characters such as Frosty the Snowman and Mickey and Minnie Mouse will be available, along with other all-time favorites. See below for more details.

The Grinch Who Stole Christmas with coordinating plush

with coordinating plush Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer with coordinating plush

with coordinating plush A Charlie Brown Christmas with coordinating plush

with coordinating plush The Night Before Christmas with coordinating plush

with coordinating plush Frosty the Snowman with coordinating plush

with coordinating plush Mickey's Snowy Christmas with coordinating plush

with coordinating plush Minnie Saves Christmas with coordinating plush

Kohl's is committed to inspiring and empowering families to lead fulfilled lives by delivering everyday wellness for families. Since 2000, Kohl's Cares® cause merchandise program has raised more than $385 million to fund community initiatives that support the health of families nationwide. For more information about how Kohl's gives back to communities, visit Corporate.Kohls.com.

