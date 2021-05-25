The new Keysight IOT0047A regulatory test solution enables customers to accelerate the certification of wireless devices that use the unlicensed bands at 2.4 and 5 GHz and achieve time-to-market goals. (Photo: Business Wire)

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced the new Keysight IOT0047A regulatory test solution,...

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (KEYS) - Get Report, a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced the new Keysight IOT0047A regulatory test solution, which enables customers to accelerate the certification of wireless devices that use the unlicensed bands at 2.4 and 5 GHz and achieve time-to-market goals.

Wireless connectivity plays an important role in a hyperconnected IoT world. Every wireless device is subjected to comprehensive regulatory testing before it can enter the market. Wireless technologies are evolving rapidly to meet demanding IoT application needs. Regulatory standards by European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI) and Federal Communications Commission (FCC) are updated regularly to ensure wireless spectrums are used efficiently without interruptions. However, regulatory testing can be complex, time-consuming and costly, directly impacting project schedules and time to market for new products.

To address these challenges, Keysight has introduced the IOT0047A regulatory test solution which enables customers to:

Stay ahead of the competition with support for the latest regulatory standards with Wi-Fi 6E-ready hardware.

Future proof their investment with flexible software that is continuously updated according to the latest ETSI and FCC standard releases.

Increase throughput and asset utilization with a system that can easily scale into separate test stations and used in parallel to address different standards and test cases.

Upgrade as needs evolve with an expandable system - add additional channels, software capabilities or standards coverage.

Reduce turnaround time and improve process efficiency with purpose-built test automation software that simplifies and automates the testing cycle, from test configurations to report generation.

"Rapid growth of new IoT devices and designs creates challenges for test labs to address the increasing complexity in regulatory testing. Keysight's IOT0047A enables labs to simplify the testing process, increase throughput and easily upgrade to support new standards," said Boon Juan Tan, vice president and general manager, General Electronics Measurement Solutions at Keysight Technologies. "Our goal is to help customers improve ROI in capital investment and gain a competitive edge by enabling their clients to be first-to-market by supporting the latest wireless standards."

