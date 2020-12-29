The New Flat Rate To Help Home Service Businesses Grow Using Dual Workshops In January

DALTON, Ga., Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The New Flat Rate, the first menu-pricing system for home service contractors, is holding new workshops in January to tackle two critical and often challenging topics for ambitious home service businesses - marketing and leadership.

"Common Sense Marketing for Service Contractors" will be held on Jan. 6 and "No-Nonsense Service Leadership in 180 minutes" will take place on Jan. 13. Both events will be cohosted by Frank Besednjak, a business coach who has assisted multiple small to medium sized businesses and also speaks at a variety of events across the country. He will be joining Danielle Putnam, president of The New Flat Rate.

"The marketing landscape is constantly changing with techniques used even just a year ago being outdated. In order to remain relevant, companies have to adapt to the new standard in order to grow," said Rodney Koop, founder and CEO of The New Flat Rate. "The workshops that we are providing will help small business owners understand the different ways they can adapt to help their businesses grow through both leadership and marketing."

The marketing workshop, which is free for businesses to attend, will help businesses find out how to define and focus on their target market. Besednjak and Putnam will also explain the importance of video advertising, being open about prices on websites and social media ads.

In the leadership workshop, which has a fee of $197 per company, the duo will provide techniques that will help business owners motivate employees and build a productive team culture within the organization.

"To have a successful business, a company has to have a leader who can get the best out of their employees," Koop said. "( Frank) Besednjak and ( Danielle) Putnam possess the knowledge and expertise to teach business owners how to achieve that goal and evolve in the everchanging business climate. We are confident that attendees will walk away with simple skills that will both re-energize their marketing and leadership and give them the necessary knowledge to get back on track by knowing the one thing they should do next to move into relevancy."

For more information about The New Flat Rate, visit https://www.thenewflatrate.com.

The New Flat RateThe New Flat Rate, Inc. pioneered the first menu pricing system for in-home service providers which has doubled and tripled the average service ticket for contractors across the United States and Canada. Targeting HVAC, Plumbing, and Electrical Service and Repair contractors, each market-specific edition is designed to do the bundling and upselling for technicians by providing hundreds of service, repair and equipment replacement "menus," each with up to five straightforward options consumers can choose. Voted No. 1 for two years in a row by Contracting Business, The New Flat Rate develops processes to eliminate objections and lower sales resistance for service technicians. For more information, visit http://thenewflatrate.com/ or call 706-259-8892.

