The New Flat Rate Integrates With CardPointe To Offer Payment Processing

DALTON, Ga., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The New Flat Rate, the first menu-pricing system for home service contractors, announced a new credit card processing feature available through an integration with CardPointe from Fiserv, a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions. This new feature will make it easier for contractors and their service employees to securely accept and process payments online within one location.

"This process will give us the ability to enter credit cards directly into the invoice of The New Flat Rate app once customers have made a selection," said Rodney Koop, founder and CEO of The New Flat Rate. "This will also allow the customer to submit a full payment or accept one of the available payment plans. Adding the credit card feature creates an extension to the selling automation of The New Flat Rate within one app, simplifying steps for the contractor."

Through the integration with CardPointe, clients can also process payments online from their office at any time. The feature is synced with The New Flat Rate app, creating the all-in-one experience that clients are looking for. This combined offering also provides 24/7 support and data protection for contractors through innovative security features like tokenization, along with the ability to simplify efforts to comply with Payment Card Industry Data Security Standards (PCI DSS).

"At The New Flat Rate, we are committed to providing solutions that boost the bottom line increasing both revenue and profits for home service business owners," Koop said. "With this key feature, we are confident the contractors will enjoy improved efficiencies and even more streamlined workflow."

For more information about The New Flat Rate, visit https://www.thenewflatrate.com .

About The New Flat RateThe New Flat Rate, Inc. pioneered the first menu pricing system for in-home service providers which has doubled and tripled the average service ticket for contractors across the United States and Canada. Targeting HVAC, Plumbing, and Electrical Service and Repair contractors, each market-specific edition is designed to do the bundling and upselling for technicians by providing hundreds of service, repair and equipment replacement "menus," each with up to five straightforward options consumers can choose. Voted No. 1 for two years in a row by Contracting Business, The New Flat Rate develops processes to eliminate objections and lower sales resistance for service technicians. For more information, visit http://thenewflatrate.com/ or call 706-259-8892.

MEDIA CONTACT: Heather RipleyRipley PR(865) 977-1973 hripley@ripleypr.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-new-flat-rate-integrates-with-cardpointe-to-offer-payment-processing-301238313.html

SOURCE The New Flat Rate