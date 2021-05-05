The New Axe Effect Ignites The Possibilities Of Attraction With A Revolutionary Product Upgrade

AXE brings a fresh take with new creative spot, "The Walk" to show how scent drives attraction; New AXE Dual Action™ Proprietary Technology Busts Odor and Boosts Fragrance

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Introducing The New Axe Effect. The #1 men's fragrance brand in the world, is refreshing the dating game with a new :60 global ad spot (" The Walk") that illustrates how guys can spark attraction anywhere. "The Walk" is a celebration of attraction that envisions a world transformed by confidence and irresistible scent. The ad debuts a fresh take on the brand's ultimate mission to help guys smell and feel their best because they never know when, where and with whom they'll spark attraction. If you're into it and they're into it, AXE is into it.

&amp;amp;#160;

Along with "The Walk," the 360-degree campaign will roll out a slew of new content, packaging graphics and cutting-edge product technology.

As a brand, AXE is committed to sparking attraction for all by breaking down barriers that exist in the dating world. From dealing with first-date jitters to struggling with self-doubt, AXE is here to help guys feel the charge of attraction. The New AXE Effect empowers guys to have the confidence to spark attraction by feeling and smelling their best. "The Walk" showcases how AXE can transform an everyday walk into an amazing journey of attraction.

"At AXE, we know guys everywhere can relate to the desire to put their best foot forward in the dating game," said Mark Lodwick, AXE Brand Director. "The New AXE Effect shows the evolution of our past creative and gives our guys the opportunity to smell good and feel confident so they're ready for all possibilities of attraction."

All elements - from casting to music selection and graphics - were inspired to resonate with this generation of men who are notoriously open minded when it comes to attraction.

To emphasize that smelling good with AXE iconic fragrances leads to feeling good, the brand is innovating their body spray, antiperspirant, deodorant and body wash lines. AXE's proprietary Dual Action technology works simultaneously to bust odor and boost irresistible fragrance.

48-hour High-Definition Refreshing Scent Body Sprays: AXE is introducing Dual Action technology to their line of body sprays. The revolutionary upgrade doesn't just mask odor, it fights it for 48-hour freshness.

AXE is introducing Dual Action technology to their line of body sprays. The revolutionary upgrade doesn't just mask odor, it fights it for 48-hour freshness. 12-hour Refreshing Scent Body Wash: The newly redesigned AXE body wash is made with 100% plant-based prebiotics, helps suppress odor-causing bacteria at the source, and delivers a 12-hour refreshing scent. The dermatologist-tested formula is paraben free and features more moisturizers than before.

The newly redesigned AXE body wash is made with 100% plant-based prebiotics, helps suppress odor-causing bacteria at the source, and delivers a 12-hour refreshing scent. The dermatologist-tested formula is paraben free and features more moisturizers than before. Clear Formula Deodorant Sticks : The new deodorant sticks feature a new clear formula, without aluminum or parabens, for a smoother glide.

: The new deodorant sticks feature a new clear formula, without aluminum or parabens, for a smoother glide. Anti-Sweat Formula Antiperspirant Sticks: The new AXE antiperspirant formula with high-definition scent provides incredible wetness and odor control for a powerful 48-hour anti-sweat protection.

The new AXE antiperspirant formula with high-definition scent provides incredible wetness and odor control for a powerful 48-hour anti-sweat protection. Body, Hand and Face Bars:AXE is introducing its first-ever cleansing bar soaps with triple-use power for the body, hands or face with 100% plant-based cleansers.

AXE has also partnered with award-winning graffiti artist Ben Tallon to update all AXE packaging. Tallon's unique street style and keen understanding of culture made him the perfect choice to manifest the brand's personality via bold graffiti artwork designs that complements AXE iconic scents.

"The Walk" was concepted and created by The Martin Agency, and is now live in the US, with more markets to follow. Click the link HERE to view.

To learn more about AXE and The New AXE Effect, visit www.AXE.com or follow @AXE on Instagram, Facebook , Twitter and YouTube .

PRESS CONTACT Luis Galilei Luis.Galilei@edelman.com

About AXE® AXE, the No. 1 men's fragrance brand in the world*, champions individuality and self-expression by encouraging guys to embrace their personal style. With a full line of grooming products including daily fragrance sprays, deodorants, anti-perspirants, shower gels, shampoos and styling products, AXE gives guys the tools to express what makes them unique, authentic and ultimately attractive to the world around them.

Visit AXE at AXE.com and follow us on Twitter , Instagram , and Facebook to get access to exclusive content, special promotions, and more.

*Source Euromonitor International Limited; Beauty and Personal Care 2017 edition; as per Men's Deodorants & Men's Fragrances retail value sales combined; UBN; 2016 data; Lynx includes all AXE/Lynx/Ego sales

About Unilever North America Unilever is one of the world's leading suppliers of Beauty & Personal Care, Home Care, and Foods & Refreshment products, with sales in over 190 countries and products used by 2.5 billion people every day. We have 149,000 employees and generated sales of €50.7 billion in 2020. Over half of our footprint is in developing and emerging markets. We have around 400 brands found in homes all over the world. In the United States and Canada, the portfolio includes iconic brand such as: Dove, Knorr, Hellmann's, Lipton, Magnum, Axe, Ben & Jerry's, Degree, Dollar Shave Club, Q-tips, Seventh Generation, St. Ives, Suave, TRESemmé, and Vaseline.

Our vision is to be the global leader in sustainable business and to demonstrate how our purpose-led, future-fit business model drives superior performance. We have a long tradition of being a progressive, responsible business. It goes back to the days of our founder William Lever, who launched the world's first purposeful brand, Sunlight Soap, more than 100 years ago, and it's at the heart of how we run our company today.

The Unilever Compass, our sustainable business strategy, is set out to help us deliver superior performance and drive sustainable and responsible growth, while:

improving the health of the planet;

improving people's health, confidence and wellbeing; and

contributing to a fairer and more socially inclusive world.

While there is still more to do, we are proud to have been recognized in 2020 as a sector leader in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index and - for the tenth-consecutive year - as the top ranked company in the 2020 GlobeScan/SustainAbility Sustainability Leaders survey.

For more information about Unilever and its brands, please visit www.UnileverUSA.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-new-axe-effect-ignites-the-possibilities-of-attraction-with-a-revolutionary-product-upgrade-301284701.html

SOURCE AXE