The New America High Income Fund, Inc. Declares Dividend

BOSTON, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The New America High Income Fund, Inc. (the "Fund") (HYB) - Get Report announced today that it will pay a dividend of $.05 per share on the company's common stock on October 30, 2020 to common shareholders of record as of the close of business on October 16, 2020. The ex-dividend date will be October 15th.

The Fund has released updated portfolio data which can be found on the Fund's website at www.newamerica-hyb.com.

The New America High Income Fund, Inc. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company with a leveraged capital structure. The Fund's investment adviser is T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. ("T. Rowe Price"). As of June 30, 2020, T. Rowe Price and its affiliates managed approximately $1.2 trillion of assets, including approximately $20 billion of "high yield" investments. T. Rowe Price has provided investment advisory services to investment companies since 1937.

Contact: Ellen E. Terry, PresidentTelephone: 617-263-6400www.newamerica-hyb.com