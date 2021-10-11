- Over 85 million bottles with the iconic image of the series will hit the market before the premiere of volume 2 of part 5 on December 3 on Netflix.

CORUÑA, Spain, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The brewery Estrella Galicia will dress its new special edition with labels that pay homage to La Casa de Papel ( Money Heist), the Netflix series that has captivated viewers around the world.

In the next few days, 85 million bottles of Estrella Galicia with this image will reach the brand's international market. Consumers in a total of 60 countries around the world will be able to get hold of the special La Casa de Papel ( Money Heist) edition.

The brewery points out that " Estrella Galicia has lived the success of the Netflix series as our own. The integration of the brand has been on a large scale and the fans of La Casa de Papel ( Money Heist) have fully identified with the values of La Resistencia, the motto of our brand."

This action is another step forward in the notoriety and global positioning strategy of Estrella Galicia, launching powerful differentiating proposals, such as this launch of the special edition which pays tribute to La Casa de Papel ( Money Heist) by Netflix.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1655810/EG_Especial_logo.jpg Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1655811/Estrella_Galicia_Beer.jpg

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-netflix-series-la-casa-de-papel-money-heist-has-its-own-beer-thanks-to-estrella-galicia-301396217.html

SOURCE Estrella Galicia