The NCS⁴ Completes An Operational Exercise Of Patriot One Technologies' Patron Screening Solutions

TORONTO, Dec. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patriot One Technologies (TSX: PAT) (OTCQX: PTOTF) (FRANKFURT: 0PL) ("Patriot One" or the "Company") today announced the formal release of an Operational Exercise and subsequent report executed by the National Center for Spectator Sports Safety and Security (NCS⁴), documenting the Company's observed performance during real-world and simulated environments. The exercises were conducted to demonstrate Patriot One's performance relative to advertised capabilities and industry and professional sports leagues' security standards. The exercise incorporated a live stadium environment with 17,000 patrons and controlled observation areas.

The exercises were conducted in October and November of 2021 as part of a comprehensive multi-step process to observe and document Patriot One's Threat Detection and Patron Screening Solution (System Versions 1.1 and 1.4) capabilities relative to professional leagues' safety standards. The rigorous process was designed to observe Patriot One's artificial intelligence (AI)-powered Multi-Sensor Gateway and Platform's operational feasibility in a stadium environment.

"NCS⁴ provides objective and comprehensive reports of vendor solutions using a well-defined process. This approach ensures an objective observation, along with providing insights and operational considerations to venue operators," said Daniel Ward, Director of Training and Exercise at NCS⁴.

Participants, observers and evaluators of the exercises included representatives from pro-sports leagues, security directors and personnel, and a former member of a U.S. government law enforcement organization, among others.

"The NCS⁴ is a very well-respected organization with established processes, which is a key reason that we wanted their expertise in exercising the capabilities of our solutions. We want sports leagues and stadiums to feel confident knowing our solution meets the highest standards of weapon detection," said Peter Evans, CEO of Patriot One. "The NCS⁴ process is designed to verify the claims of a company. We chose to augment this approach by engaging the professional sports leagues and ensuring that the capabilities and claims being demonstrated included inputs from leagues to capture what they expect and require of their patron screening solutions. Our goal in participating in this independent process was to show that Patriot One's technology meets stringent league requirements for patron screening safety."

The NCS⁴ at The University of Southern Mississippi established the Operational Exercise Program to assist practitioners and industry experts in identifying operational use cases for safety and security solutions. The exercise process and focus areas for this project were developed in cooperation with the NCS⁴ National Advisory Board, including representatives from professional sports leagues, select collegiate institutions, major events, and public assembly sites.

"In addition to detecting guns and other threats on patrons, we feel that our technology was also able to detect methods frequently used to evade detection and get weapons through walk-through metal detectors and into venues," Evans added. "We are also making continual adjustments to our technology based on feedback from evaluators to make it even more effective. The advantage of the approach executed by NCS⁴ is that we can take valuable feedback on improvements required and quickly address those, as we demonstrated between the different rounds of exercises."

For an executive summary of the report, and the completed NCS⁴ report, please visit https://bit.ly/3q4u2Vf.

For more on Patriot One's AI-powered solutions, please visit: https://patriot1tech.com/patscan/solutions/.

About Patriot One Technologies Patriot One Technologies makes unobtrusive, artificial intelligence AI-driven weapons and threat detection systems that enable arenas, casinos, schools, theaters and other businesses to provide unprecedented safety while also improving the patron experience. The company's Multi-Sensor Gateway enables companies to covertly screen for weapons at points of entry without disrupting the flow of traffic, and its AI-based Video Recognition System enables venue and building operators to identify weapons and other threats inside and outside of facilities, while also providing valuable intelligence for optimizing operations via their AI-powered platform. Follow us on Twitter @patriot1tech.

