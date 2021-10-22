The National Security Group, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend

On October 22, 2021, the Board of Directors of The National Security Group, Inc.

On October 22, 2021, the Board of Directors of The National Security Group, Inc. (NSEC) - Get National Security Group Inc Report, declared a quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share. This cash dividend is payable on November 30, 2021, to shareholders of record November 8, 2021.

About The National Security Group, Inc

The National Security Group, Inc. (NASDAQ Symbol: NSEC), through its property and casualty and life insurance subsidiaries, offers property, casualty, life, accident and health insurance in ten states. The Company primarily writes personal lines property coverage including specialty market dwelling fire and windstorm, homeowners and mobile homeowners lines of insurance. The Company also offers life, accident and health, supplemental hospital and cancer insurance products. The Company was founded in 1947 and is based in Elba, Alabama. Additional information about the Company, including additional details of recent financial results, can be found on our website: www.nationalsecuritygroup.com.

