The National Military Spouse Network Celebrates 10th Anniversary With Rally For Impact, Sponsored By USAA

LORTON, Va., Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Military Spouse Network ( NMSN), the premiere organization supporting the professional and personal growth of the nation's military spouses, is celebrating its 10 th anniversary in style with the NMSN Rally for Impact virtual gala set for September 15 at 7pm. Held virtually due to the pandemic, NMSN has assembled a noteworthy program that will feature top experts in the military community, including sponsor USAA, an informative panel discussion, and the premiere of NMSN's anniversary video, "10 Years of Impact - A Celebration."

"We are so honored to be celebrating this incredible milestone of serving the needs of military spouses across the U.S. and around the world," said Sue Hoppin, NMSN Founder and President. " The Roadmap for Impact caps off a busy year for us at NMSN and we're looking forward to another active year ahead with initiatives that continue to build and support our members' career-building goals and standing both in the military and civilian communities."

"USAA salutes the National Military Spouse Network as it celebrates this important milestone," said Michael Kelly, Assistant Vice President of Military Affairs at USAA. "There's no doubt that 2020 has been challenging, but it's at times like these when an organization like NMSN provides a means to elevate the voices of thousands of military spouses around the globe. We are excited to see what the next decade brings."

NMSN's Rally for Impact panel discussion will feature experts who support the military spouse community, and zero in on the challenges of funding and partnerships in a virtual environment; trends in space; how to measure impact; and what funders are looking for in partner organizations. There also will be a discussion on grant-writing and opportunities.

In addition, the program will include a spouse employment video, discussion on NMSN programming for the coming year, and the official introduction of the anniversary video highlighting the first successful decade of NMSN. The invitation-only event concludes with a virtual festive cocktail party.

About USAAFounded in 1922 by a group of military officers, USAA is among the leading providers of insurance, banking and investment and retirement solutions to nearly 13 million members of the U.S. military, veterans who have honorably served and their families. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, USAA has offices in seven U.S. cities and three overseas locations and employs more than 35,000 people worldwide. Each year, the company contributes to national and local nonprofits in support of military families and communities where employees live and work. For more information about USAA, follow us on Facebook or Twitter (@USAA), or visit usaa.com.

About National Military Spouse NetworkFounded in 2010, the National Military Spouse Network (NMSN) delivers ongoing personal and professional development for military spouses by providing quality content, mentoring, networking opportunities and resources, including a monthly newsletter and free bi-annual digital magazine. NMSN creates a community of military spouse professionals, businesses, academics and media to share expertise and craft innovative solutions on both balancing a viable career with the military lifestyle and laying the foundation for a successful career post military life. For more information on NMSN, visit www.nationalmilitaryspousenetwork.org. Follow NMSN on Twitter at @NMSNetwork or join the Facebook community at www.facebook.com/NMSNetwork.

