The National Center For Prevention Of Community Violence Helps First Responders Receive Wellness Help In Ongoing Pandemic

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In a time of continued national unrest and an ongoing pandemic, America's first responders need mental, emotional and physical support now more than ever.

Lighthouse Health and Wellness, through a partnership with The National Center for Prevention of Community Violence (NCPCV), has launched agency-specific wellness programs at 15 law enforcement agencies, providing wellness resources for more than 23,000 members of law enforcement and their families across 11 states.

The Importance of Supporting First Responder Health

"Our nation's public safety officials face significant challenges in adequately meeting the mental, physical, and emotional needs of officers dealing with the stressors of the job. Large scale resources are critically needed to effectively support law enforcement personnel and their families," said Joe Ramirez, Founder of Lighthouse Health & Wellness.

"The Lighthouse Wellness App provides law enforcement officers and their families a new level of support during a time of crisis. It contains a great deal of information as well as a confidential pathway to essential support services that could be lifesaving," said Bobby Kipper, Executive Director of National Center for Prevention of Community Violence.

Scholarship Recipients Made Possible by NCPCV's Grant

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department (CA)

Portland Police Department (OR)

Chattanooga Police Department (TN)

King County Sheriff's Office (WA)

Charleston Police Department (SC)

Des Moines Police Department (IA)

Rocklin Police Department (CA)

El Cajon Police Department (CA)

Farmington Police Department (NM)

Plano Police Department (TX)

Pocatello Police Department (ID)

Largo Police Department (FL)

Foster City Police Department (CA)

Elizabeth City Police Department (NC)

Stallion Springs Police Department (CA)

NCPCV received a 2020 grant from Motorola Solutions Foundation in generous support of this project. Motorola Solutions Foundation awards grants each year to organizations, such as Destination Imagination, which support and advance public safety programs and technology and engineering education initiatives.

"The importance of self-care and peer supportive services has never been more critical than it is now. Every law enforcement agency should have formal programs and mechanisms in place to not only evaluate the health of our officers, but to connect them with help, said Chief David Roddy of the Chattanooga Police Department, one of the scholarship recipients.

About The National Center For The Prevention of Community Violence

The National Center for the Prevention of Community Violence is a nonprofit with extensive experience providing evidence-based programming.

NCPCV's AC4P-Policing program uses an innovative approach to providing comprehensive, culturally competent training and tools to foster wellness among public safety. www.ncpcv.org.

For media inquiries contact: Lifestyle TV News Starley Murray210-445-4424 Starley@StarleyMurray.comStarleyMurray.comNCPCV.org

Lighthouse Health & Wellness Stephen Gregg steve@lighthousehw.org714-350-7670Lighthousehw.org

