The National Black Lawyers Selects Crowell & Moring Lawyers As Top 100 And Top 40 Under 40 Members

WASHINGTON, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Black Lawyers has selected six Crowell & Moring lawyers for inclusion in its Top 100 Black Lawyers and Top 40 Under 40 Lawyers lists. Membership in the organization is by invitation only and is limited to the top lawyers in each region, selected based on their "reputation for providing excellent legal representation and [being] leaders in their respective practice areas."

Crowell & Moring lawyers who are now members of The National Black Lawyers include:

"These outstanding lawyers succeed every day in delivering top-notch client service in high stakes matters," said Philip T. Inglima, chair of Crowell & Moring. "We applaud them for this recognition and for helping make Crowell & Moring a better firm as we strive to create a more equitable environment for our diverse attorneys."

The National Black Lawyers is a professional honorary organization established to promote the nation's top black attorneys and to enhance the professional development of its members. The National Black Lawyers Top 100 and Top 40 Under 40 are recognitions that were "created to celebrate legal excellence by promoting attorneys as subject-matter experts [and to develop] a strong national network of top African American attorneys."

