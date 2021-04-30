The Nation's Top Students Compete In MathCON Finals

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, May 1, 2021, Concept Schools hosts the 13 th Annual MathCON Finals online amid the current pandemic. Since its inception, nearly 300,000 middle and high school students from across the country participate in the online mathematics experience.

The top students are then invited to compete in the national MathCON finals. Normally, MathCON is held in Chicago, IL, but out of an abundance of caution, MathCON remained online this year, and 1,000 of the nation's top students will compete on May 1, 2021.

At its core, MathCON is an innovative mathematics platform, including a competition series and educational resources and opportunities for students and educators, developed to enhance mathematics education.

The online finals competition takes place the morning of May 1, 2021, and the live awards celebration will air on YouTube Live, beginning at 1:00 PM (CT). The celebration will include guest appearances from Magic Mike D'Urzo and Patrick Vennebush, the Chief Learning Officer for The Math Learning Center.

Join the MathCON Finals Awards Celebration May 1, 2021 1:00 PM (CT) https://youtu.be/UVD0NhHzgEg

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-nations-top-students-compete-in-mathcon-finals-301281415.html

SOURCE MathCON