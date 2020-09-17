The Nation's #1 Originator, Shant Banosian, Becomes Guaranteed Rate's First Loan Officer To Fund $1 Billion In A Single Year

BOSTON, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Guaranteed Rate, one of the largest retail mortgage lenders in the country, is proud to announce that Shant Banosian, of Boston, Mass., is the company's first loan officer to fund $1 billion in loan volume in a single year.

"What Shant's done is completely amazing. He's determined, gritty and relentlessly positive," said Guaranteed Rate's President and Chief Executive Officer Victor Ciardelli. "But he's also a great Dad, husband, and community leader. He hasn't sacrificed one thing for another. He's always had big dreams and belief he could accomplish every single one."

With more than a decade of mortgage industry experience, Banosian holds an impressive career volume of over $4 billion in funded loans and has ranked as the #1 Loan Originator in the U.S. by Scotsman Guide in 2018 and 2019. For five years running, Shant has also been Guaranteed Rate's #1 Loan Officer nationwide and has been the top producer in Massachusetts consistently since 2013, according to Banker and Tradesman.

"Reaching this incredible milestone is a reflection of all the hard work and dedication my team and our partners have poured into serving our clients over the past decade," said Banosian, who holds a 95% client satisfaction rate. "We pride ourselves on not only being the best in the business, but also providing the best possible service to our wide-range of clients throughout the country. I look forward to continuing to reach new milestones as we help clients achieve their American Dream of homeownership."

A Massachusetts native, Banosian graduated from Bentley University, where he met his wife, Kara. They currently reside in Belmont, Mass., with their three daughters. Banosian credits his amazing team, adding that "surrounding yourself with the right people and working together to accomplish big goals is a lot of fun."

He also credits his parents for their support and instilling in him work ethic, confidence, character and strong core values. Banosian is heavily involved in charitable events in his community, consistently fundraising for the Greater Boston Food Bank and participating in the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital Walk/Run. This year, he is seeking to raise $50,000 for the organization's virtual event. Banosian is also involved in the Guaranteed Rate Foundation, which has granted more than $4 million to individuals and families in need.

Along with the achievements of Banosian's team, Guaranteed Rate Companies is having a record-setting year. In the first half of 2020, the company funded double the total loan volume compared to the same time last year. In August alone, the company locked $12 billion in loan volume, breaking its record for total locked volume in a single month.

About the Guaranteed Rate Companies

The Guaranteed Rate Companies, which includes Guaranteed Rate Inc., and Guaranteed Rate Affinity, LLC, has over 6,000 employees in a total of 700 offices across the U.S. and funded $37 billion in 2019. Headquartered in Chicago, Guaranteed Rate Inc. is one of the largest retail mortgage lenders in the United States. Founded in 2000 and licensed in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., it has helped homeowners nationwide with home purchase loans and refinances. The company has established itself as an industry leader by introducing innovative technology, offering low rates and delivering unparalleled customer service. 2017 marked the launch of Guaranteed Rate Affinity, LLC, a mortgage origination joint venture between Guaranteed Rate, Inc. and Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY) - Get Report, a global leader in residential real estate franchising and brokerage. Collectively, the companies have earned honors and awards including: HousingWire's 2020 Tech100 award for the company's industry-leading FlashClose SM technology; Top Lender for Online Service for 2018 by U.S. News & World Report; No. 3 ranking in Scotsman Guide's Top Retail Mortgage Lenders 2019; Top Lender 2016, 2017 and 2018 by Chicago Agent Magazine; Chicago Tribune's Top Workplaces list for seven consecutive years; and Best Online Mortgage Lender, Best Mortgage Lender for VA loans and Best Conventional Mortgage Lender by NerdWallet in 2019. Visit rate.com for more information.

