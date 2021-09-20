The Myositis Association Launches Newest National Signature Event FUN FIT FLEX In Four Markets And Virtually This Fall

COLUMBIA, Md., Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This fall, in partnership with The Johns Hopkins Myositis Center, The Myositis Association is launching their newest signature event, FUN FIT FLEX. The event will be in four markets nationwide - DMV, SW Florida, Chicago, and Nashville. There will also be a virtual event broadcast to attendees both nationally and internationally. The first event in the series will take place on Sunday October 17, 2021 in Centennial Park, Columbia, Maryland.

An estimated 20,000 dedicated participants will participate in FUN FIT FLEX to raise funds to continue critical work in the myositis community.

FUN FIT FLEX events will host a non-competitive fun walk, a festival of fitness demonstrations and activities, nutrition and wellness components, and family fun! We will celebrate, honor, and remember those touched by myositis.

Exercise and healthy living are critical for myositis disease management. Through FUN FIT FLEX, we plan to raise awareness, fundraise, and promote health/wellness.

"Signature events are not common in the rare disease space even though organizations and causes like ours need the most aggressive awareness building. We are hopeful that FUN FIT FLEX will increase knowledge of myositis diseases and help us get closer to fulfilling our mission of finding a cure", said Chrissy M. Thornton, Executive Director of The Myositis Association

FUN FIT FLEX is proudly sponsored by Octapharma USA Inc., NuFactor Inc., CSI Pharmacy, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Inc., Pfizer, Northwestern Medicine, Optum RX, Activ Financial, Forum Financial Management, EZ-Step, Free2Go Mobility Products Inc., Western DuPage Landscaping, Giant Food, and Wegmans.

Join The Myositis Association for FUN FIT FLEX as we raise $100k to support patient programs, enhance professional education efforts, and propel critical research for cures. To learn more and register for FUN FIT FLEX, please visit https://www.funfitflex.org/.

About Myositis Myositis is a disease involving chronic inflammation of the muscles, often occurring together with other symptoms. Individuals living with myositis can experience severe muscle pain and weakness, difficulty moving and standing, chronic disability, debilitating skin rashes, and other symptoms. It is common for myositis patients to wait more than three-and- a-half years and see five doctors before receiving a correct diagnosis. During this time, patients often develop complications that can be life threatening.

About The Myositis Association The Myositis Association is committed to support and education for the myositis patient and caregiver community, increasing awareness of myositis throughout the community, and funding for myositis-related research. Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Columbia, MD, The Myositis Association is dedicated to serve patients worldwide. To learn more, visit www.myositis.org.

