The Myositis Association Celebrates National Myositis Awareness Month, To Raise Awareness For Patients Living With Myositis, A Rare Group Of Incurable Conditions

COLUMBIA, Md., April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- May is National Myositis Awareness Month! At The Myositis Association, this time in May is observed to empower patients and care partners as well as educate the community about this rare disease.

COLUMBIA, Md., April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- May is National Myositis Awareness Month! At The Myositis Association, this time in May is observed to empower patients and care partners as well as educate the community about this rare disease.

Individuals living with myositis can experience severe muscle pain and weakness, difficulty moving and standing, chronic disability, debilitating skin rashes, and other symptoms. It is common for myositis patients to wait more than three-and- a-half years and see five doctors before receiving a correct diagnosis. During this time, patients often develop complications that can be life threatening.

This May, through the "A Call to Action" theme, The Myositis Association will empower its patients to tell their stories, become advocates on their own healthcare journey, learn strategies to create increased community awareness, become successful fundraisers, leverage the power of volunteerism, and become more involved in legislative advocacy.

This year's Myositis Awareness Month will feature a calendar full of events that include patient story highlights, health/nutrition sessions, fundraising events, and the 2021 Myositis Awareness Month Virtual Summit that takes place on Saturday, May 22, 2021 from 11:00 am - 5:00 pm.

The Myositis Awareness Month Virtual Summit will offer clinical and scientific updates, workshops, opportunities to connect with others in the myositis community, and access to corporate partners and exhibitors! Registration is still open for the Virtual Summit and can be secured at https://www.myositis.org/myositis-library/myositis-awareness- month-virtual-summit-a-call-to-action/.

The Myositis Association is dedicated to raising awareness and with support will be able to educate the community and the world!

May's Myositis Awareness Month and Virtual Summit is presented by Kezar Life Sciences. A special thank you to platinum sponsors, Boehringer Ingelheim and Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals.

About The Myositis Association

The Myositis Association is committed to support and education for the myositis patient and caregiver community, increasing awareness of myositis throughout the community, and funding for myositis-related research.

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Columbia, MD, The Myositis Association is dedicated to serve patients worldwide. To learn more, visit www.myositis.org.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-myositis-association-celebrates-national-myositis-awareness-month-to-raise-awareness-for-patients-living-with-myositis-a-rare-group-of-incurable-conditions-301281528.html

SOURCE The Myositis Association