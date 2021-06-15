The Myers-Briggs Company Partners With Work Wider (US) & Includability (UK) To Support Equity, Diversity & Inclusion (EDI)

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Myers-Briggs Company, a Certified B Corp, is committed to using business as a force for good. And a key part of that focus is commitment to inclusion and diversity. To support those efforts, The Myers-Briggs Company has officially partnered with Work Wider (US) and Includability (UK).

"We know how important equity, diversity and inclusion initiatives are. But we can't just talk about them. Our goal is to help individuals achieve their potential as their authentic selves. So partnering with organizations like these is a way to take action that powers both our EDI promise and our company's mission," says Jeff Hayes, President and CEO of The Myers-Briggs Company.

Tools that support equity, diversity & inclusion

The Myers-Briggs Company's US Director of Professional Services Sherrie Haynie will be joining Work Wider's upcoming webinar What Role Do Tools & Training Play in EDI Efforts on Thursday, June 17th at 12:45 ET. The webinar will explore strategies and best practices for integrating assessment tools and training into EDI efforts in organizations.

Partner platforms for equitable hiring and candidate representation

Why these two organizations? Work Wider is a full career ecosystem for underrepresented talent with services including helping members of underrepresented groups find jobs at the companies that want to hire them ( like The Myers-Briggs Company). Includability provides a platform for employers with a commitment to treating people fairly and offers job seekers a fully accessible and equitable application process. Through engagement, collaboration and community building, both organizations break down barriers and make a difference for people and employers.

About The Myers-Briggs Company

In our fast-changing world, your edge lies in harnessing 100 percent of your talent - at work, at home, and everywhere in between. The Myers-Briggs Company helps organizations worldwide improve teams, develop inspirational leaders, and solve the most perplexing people challenges. We empower individuals to be the best versions of themselves by enriching their understanding of themselves and others. As a Certified B Corporation, The Myers-Briggs Company is a force for good. And we're ready to help you succeed.

