The Mutual Fund Dealers Association And Omar Enrique Rojas Diaz (Also Known As Omar Rojas), File No. 2021-7

TORONTO, April 20, 2021 /CNW/ - The Office of the Secretary issued a Notice of Hearing to consider the Application dated March 2, 2021 made by Mutual Fund Dealers Association to review the decision of the Mutual Fund Dealers Association Central Regional Council dated January 29, 2021.

A preliminary attendance will be held on April 26, 2021 at 10:00 a.m.

A copy of the Notice of Hearing dated April 20, 2021 and the Application dated March 2, 2021 are available at www.osc.gov.on.ca

OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY
GRACE KNAKOWSKI
SECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION

