The Must-Have Essentials For Your Fall Capsule Wardrobe

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With Fall on the horizon, gone are the days of tank tops and sandals, and instead, one local blogger is giving her expert fashion advice on how to build the ultimate capsule wardrobe with a focus on minimalism.

Founded by Rebecca Crespo, Minimalism Made Simple is a blog and podcast dedicated to inspiring others to explore minimalism, sustainability, and the value of intentional living. Reaching more than 250,000 readers each month, Rebecca is on a journey to motivate others to embrace a simpler lifestyle as she shares a range of inside tips, guides, and workbooks each week.

Just in time for Fall, Rebecca recently published "10 Must-Have Essentials for Your Fall Capsule Wardrobe" which offers advice on how to pair down your closet and focus your style on versatile pieces that can be used interchangeably throughout the season. From choosing everyday staples like good-quality pants and plain shirts with an occasional pop of color to incorporating more layers and warm neutral colors into your style, she shows fans how to cost-effectively revamp their closet.

"A fall capsule wardrobe is a great way to put together a freshly rotating collection that helps keep your clothing fresh and timeless as well as easy to wear and re-wear in different combinations," said Crespo. "To get the most out of the season, try to go without shopping every three months and then when it comes time to update your closet for the upcoming season, only keep the clothes that you wear most often and give everything else away to local shelters or thrift stores that can reuse it for something good."

Originally from New York, Rebecca's minimalist living journey started more than three years ago when she decided to leave the corporate world. Packing only essentials that would fit into a small red carry-on, she decided to fulfill her lifelong dream of traveling the world. Now she's on a mission to share her experiences and allow others to start their adventure, one that is not defined by others. She outlines her journey in her e-book, " WHY MINIMALISM? The Choice is Simple ."

To read the full Fall Capsule Wardrobe blog post, visit https://www.minimalismmadesimple.com/home/fall-capsule-wardrobe/ .

To stay up-to-date on the latest tips and advice, follow Rebecca on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/minimalismmadesimple/ .

Media Contact: Rebecca Crespo 318197@email4pr.com +34666339992

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-must-have-essentials-for-your-fall-capsule-wardrobe-301370391.html

SOURCE Minimalism Made Simple