The Movie Studio Selects AdvisoryCloud To Hire New Strategic Advisory Board

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire - The Movie Studio Inc. (OTC: MVES) announces it has retained AdvisoryCloud, the leading platform for advisors, to provide advisory services as well as identify and hire expert advisors for The Movie Studio's advisory board who can help add value to the company.

Each year, AdvisoryCloud connects thousands of qualified executives with advisory board positions at companies that are seeking guidance to overcome pressing business challenges, develop strategic initiatives and achieve long-term goals. The Movie Studio will source advisors through AdvisoryCloud's network of professional advisors to further progress the company's current growth objective.

"One of the greatest resources available to any company proactively seeking advantages that can help their business succeed is the knowledge of advisors," said Jonathan Aspatore, founder and CEO of AdvisoryCloud. "We are excited to connect The Movie Studio with a team of high-caliber advisors through our virtual advisory board services to provide the unique expertise and firsthand experiences needed to help take this company to the next level."

AdvisoryCloud offers a virtual advisory board, one-on-one meetings and project-based advisory services that empower companies to receive critical business guidance in the way that best suits their needs. Trusted by executives from leading Fortune 500 companies, AdvisoryCloud connects executives each year with stimulating advisory work in new and exciting ways. AdvisoryCloud's innovative, digital board format provides a better way for companies to establish, manage and get value from an advisory board.

Gordon Scott Venters, CEO of The Movie Studio, stated, "We look forward to utilizing AdvisoryCloud's resources to provide critical evaluation of the company's business mode, OTT platform and potential alignment of business verticals including potential M&A opportunities. We are confident AdvisoryCloud could bring added value as a strategic partner regarding our business initiatives."

About AdvisoryCloud AdvisoryCloud is the leading digital platform for advisory work. Companies use AdvisoryCloud's network of thousands of experienced professional executives across every discipline and industry to advise on key decisions, projects and business strategy. Founded in 2012, AdvisoryCloud is a private company located in Marin County, California, and has been honored as one of Inc. Magazine's "Fastest Growing Private Companies" for two consecutive years. For more information, visit www.advisorycloud.com and join us on Twitter , Facebook and LinkedIn .

About The Movie Studio Inc.

The Movie Studio is a vertically integrated motion picture production and distribution company engaged in the acquisition, development, production and distribution of independent motion picture content for worldwide consumption via subscription and advertiser video on demand (SVOD/AVOD), over the top (OTT) platforms, foreign sales and various media devices. The company is currently engaged in establishing its own OTT VOD platform to integrate both its own and aggregated feature film projects, television programming and other media intellectual properties. The company is disrupting traditional media content delivery systems with its digital business model of motion picture distribution and intends direct-server access of its content with geo-fractured territories for worldwide distribution. The company has launched The Movie Studio App on Google Play and the App Store, enabling users to both view the company's content and potentially become part of it.

The Movie Studio's unique business model capitalizes on the global demand for film content through the production and distribution of its own films while also providing opportunities for direct viewer involvement in its content. The company is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The Movie Studio has completed its recent 10-Q and is preparing its 10-K annual report for its PCAOB auditors. The company is currently amending the previously qualified Reg 1-A+ Tier 1 to a Reg 1-A Tier 2 and has indication of interest (IOI) when qualified.

