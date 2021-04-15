The Movie Studio Inc. (MVES), And Dining Divas TV Enter Strategic Partnership Agreement

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire - The Movie Studio (OTC: MVES) today announces its entry into a strategic partnership agreement with Dining Divas, LLC. ( www.diningdivas.tv.) which will add Reality TV to its viewership for added entertainment. This partnership aligns the mutually beneficial assets and associations of the two companies. According to the agreement, the collaboration specifically focuses on cross advertising between the companies' marketing on The Movie Studio's Over-The-Top ("OTT") Blockchain platform, content licensing, production and distribution services, as well as associations of current intellectual properties during the term of the agreement. Additional configuration of the Reality Shows produced by The Movie Studio will be added to the app as an integral part of the agreement.

Dining Divas is a fun, Out-On-The-Town show with attractive and successful hosts featuring the trendiest hot spots for dining. Each episode kicks off with the Divas taking you to a new upscale restaurant or establishment where they will sip on signature cocktails and then learn to cook one favorite dish of the chef's choosing. Following their behind-the-scenes culinary experience, our hosts are greeted by a surprise guest to enjoy the fruits of their labor at the dining table. The audience gets to know their guest a little better, bringing a more candid/realistic approach to celebrity interviews. The waiter will serve them the meal they just prepared while capturing the customers experience and review on broadcast in perpetuity, creating an excellent value proposition for the venue.

Dining Divas TV has entertained a variety of celebrity chefs, guests and influencers during its 35 aired segments. From well-known chefs like Chef Adrianne from Chopped, Chef Brett from Hell's Kitchen and Chef Sean from Knife Fight on the Esquire Channel, each has impressed the Divas on the show with their culinary skills. Top chefs such as Guy Fieri, Robert Irvine and Andrew Zimmern have also spent time catching up with the Divas on air about their successes in the culinary world. A few guests the Divas have entertained at the dinner table on the show are: DJ Irie; Ana Qooks from The Real Housewives; Bryan Abasolo, winner of the Bachelorette Season 13; Prince from VH1's Love and Hip Hop Miami; Vinnie Vinsane from Bachelor in Paradise; Rapper and well known influencer Slim Stunta, who has over 350 million views on his Youtube channel, to name a few. The Divas have also eaten with a slew of popular Instagram foodies including the biggest one of all, Foody Fetish with 3.4 million followers on the popular social media site.

Dining Divas has over 35 segments and nine completed episodes that have already aired on the CW South Florida, which reaches 4 million homes in the South Florida market. They recently added new distributions with KKAI channel 50 in Hawaii, reaching 2.4 million homes, and KPVM TV 25 in Las Vegas, reaching another 2 million homes. The Divas are also obtaining viewers through OTT platforms that stream through Xfinity, ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire through their affiliates: Zonify, The Wynn Network, TVS network and, soon to be added, The Movie Studio App.

"We are extremely excited about the Strategic Partnership with the Dining Divas and the symbiotic approach that we both see regarding our respective OTT platforms, which synchronize well with their locations' ability to cross pollinate with our current on-location business model with our disruptive motion picture production. Our same distribution ideology is a natural plug-in and could translate to substantial, accelerated shareholder equity and a potential substantial residual value between the companies," said Gordon Scott Venters, CEO of The Movie Studio.

"This is an opportunity that will serve as a mutual value add to the brand growth of both companies. Having the production done by The Movie Studio is a natural fit for the creative minds. We have opened the door for The Movie Studio to now have reality TV," said Christine Curran, president of Dining Divas TV.

About The Movie Studio, Inc.

The Movie Studio is a video streaming platform and a first-mover digital disruptor focused on the independent motion picture content sector. The company operates as a vertically integrated motion picture production and distribution company and has currently launched its Over-The-Top ("OTT") platform with a blockchain distribution mechanism for foreign licensing of content. The company is currently completing the launch of its app, with a free content ingestion option via advertiser video on demand ("AVOD") with a Subscription Video on Demand (SVOD) and a "Be in Our Movies!" value proposition via subscription video on demand ("SVOD"), providing multiple revenue streams from the company's owned, produced, licensed or aggregated content for worldwide consumption in video on demand, foreign sales and on various media devices. The Movie Studio is disrupting traditional media content delivery systems with its digital business model of motion picture distribution and intends direct-server access of its content with geo-fractured territories for worldwide distribution. The Company employs a unique "Moviesode" production model manufacturing content in "Chapters" for final assimilation. The Company was formerly known as Destination Television Inc. and changed its name to The Movie Studio Inc. in November 2012. The Movie Studio was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in a 6,400-square-foot Motion Picture and Production Studio in the Galleria Mall in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. For information about the company, please visit www.TheMovieStudio.com .

