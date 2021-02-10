The Movie Studio Inc. Announces Release Of Moviesode 1 Of The Film 'Cause & Effect,' Scheduling Of Moviesode 2 Production

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Movie Studio, Inc. (OTC: MVES) (the "Company") proudly announces the release of Moviesode 1 of the upcoming film "Cause & Effect" ( https://vimeo.com/473177048/aaa0f80537), demonstrating the Company's disruptive business model.

The Company's Moviesode process fractures linear production of motion picture manufacturing into chapters and, when assimilated, utilizes the core movie trailer ( https://vimeo.com/310897990) and completes the feature film while allowing talent integration, location and product placement to add to the value proposition during the film's fabrication process.

The unique, disruptive process allows for content "bridges" into future Moviesodes for a potentially more structured completion of the motion picture, reducing the requirement for pickup shots using a traditional linear process, reducing the need for gearing up production, and reducing the capital expenditure associated with the traditionally linear process of motion picture manufacturing.

The Movie Studio has scheduled filming of Moviesode 2 for "Cause & Effect" to take place on Feb. 10 at 7 p.m. at Piazza Italia, 904 E. Las Olas Blvd. in Fort Lauderdale, and Feb. 16 at Cigar Republic, 3337 E. Oakland Park Blvd. in Fort Lauderdale.

The Company's partnership with Vivalivetv allows both companies to mutually benefit. The talent addition to the Company's Moviesode is proof of that.

The next Moviesode segment for "Cause & Effect" will feature recording artists Soleil and Tito Puente Jr.

This will be Soleil's first movie role. The talented Argentinian is taking the urban Latino market by storm. Once a disc jockey, Soleil decided to transform herself into a singer, actress, entrepreneur and brand ambassador. Her career was born in New York City. She has performed on big stages around the country and in many parts of the world, as well as collaborating with Hollywood actor Luis Guzman in her music video and with many others in the entertainment world. Soleil is scheduled to release a new song at the end of February.

"Music is my life," Soleil stated. "I am thankful that I am allowed to do what I love. All of us in our business have a moral responsibility to go by. I will not stop till I can make a difference in a positive way."

Also in his debut acting role, Tito Puente Jr. carries his father with him - imprinted on his physical being and locked in his soul. His 2004 album "In My Father's Shoes" featured the classic Puente titles and was spun into a BET Jazz television special of the same name.

Puente Jr. was seen in a tribute to his father's music on NBC's two-hour special "The Apollo at 70: A Hot Night in Harlem." He has also appeared on the ABC soap opera hit "One Life to Live" in performance with his big band. His symphony appearances have included performances in Dallas, San Antonio, Colorado, South Bend, and upcoming performances with the Palm Desert Symphony and the National Symphony Orchestra conducted by Marvin Hamlisch.

Puente Jr.'s new CD release "Got Mambo?" is a mixture of the old and the new as he takes a musical departure into some powerful new music he can truly call his own.

"We are excited to release the first Moviesode for 'Cause & Effect' utilizing our groundbreaking ideological format of abbreviated motion picture content manufacturing as we move forward with our own streaming platform and app, incorporating non-linear scenes for final aggregation, allowing participants to be involved in the ongoing development of the story and our 'Everyone's a Star' model," said Gordon Scott Venters, president and CEO of The Movie Studio.

About the Movie Studio

The Movie Studio, Inc. operates as a vertically integrated motion picture production and distribution company. It acquires, develops, produces and distributes independent motion picture content for worldwide consumption in theatrical, video on demand, foreign sales, and on various media devices. The Movie Studio, Inc. is disrupting traditional media content delivery systems with its digital business model of motion picture distribution and intends direct server access of its content with geo-fractured territories for worldwide distribution. The Company was formerly known as Destination Television, Inc. and changed its name to The Movie Studio, Inc. in November 2012. The Movie Studio, Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

For information on The Movie Studio, please visit the Company's website at www.themoviestudio.com.

Contact:Gordon Scott VentersPresident & Chief Executive Officer2598 E. Sunrise Blvd. #2104 Ft. Lauderdale, Florida 33304 gsv@themoviestudio.com Telephone: 954-332-6600 | Fax: 954-440-7818

This release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements may differ materially from actual future events or results, specifically in the areas of future sales growth and profitability. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties to which forward-looking statements are subject include, but are not limited to, the effect of government regulation, competition, and other material risks.

Wire Service ContactInvestorWire (IW) Los Angeles, California www.InvestorWire.com212.418.1217 Office Editor@InvestorWire.com