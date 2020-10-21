The MOTIVATE US Webinar Series Is About To Start

ATLANTA, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr Robert Sidonio and Dr Carmen Escuriola-Ettingshausen are pleased to announce a US webinar series for the MOTIVATE ( MOdern Treatment of Inhibitor-positi Ve p ATi Ents with haemophilia A) study.

The webinars will be hosted by Dr Robert Sidonio and Dr Sander Botter on the following dates:

30 October 2020, 8 am PT - Click here to register 2 November 2020, 8 am EST - Click here to register

Agenda:

Welcome & introduction, by Dr R. Sidonio

MOTIVATE study rationale and overview, by Dr R. Sidonio (30 min)

(30 min) Joint health biomarkers sub-study, by Dr S. Botter (20 min)

(20 min) Q&A, via chat and/or direct live calls of attendees (10 min)

The speakers for the US webinar series are Dr Robert Sidonio Jr., Associate Professor of Pediatrics and Director of Clinical Operations at the Hemophilia of Georgia Center for Bleeding and Clotting Disorders in Atlanta, Georgia, US, and Dr Sander Botter, Head of the Swiss Center for Musculoskeletal Biobanking, Balgrist Campus AG, Zurich, Switzerland.

MOTIVATE is a multicenter, investigator-initiated study to capture different approaches to the management of patients with hemophilia A and inhibitors. It is registered as a non-interventional study in the US ( NCT04023019) and as a low-interventional, pragmatic trial in Europe ( EudraCT No. 2019-003427-38). The study includes several optional sub-studies, including analysis of bone and joint health biomarkers, thrombotic risk assessment and F8 gene variant analysis. These sub-studies are important to understand the impact of different treatment approaches on the outcomes of these patients.

Dr Sidonio commented that " It is exciting to be launching this webinar series in the US to raise awareness about the MOTIVATE study and to encourage other sites to participate in this unique study comparing different approaches to inhibitor management". Dr Sander Botter added " This is a great platform to connect to treaters across the US to discuss the MOTIVATE study and the sub-studies, which explore different variables that might have an impact on patient outcomes".

For further information on MOTIVATE and study participation, please visit www.motivate-study.com.

Contact: Dr Robert Sidonio Jr. (US and Canada) robert.sidonio.jr@emory.edu and Dr Carmen Escuriola-Ettingshausen ( Europe and rest of world) carmen.escuriola@hzrm.de

