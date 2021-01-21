The Mother Baby Center Launches Rebrand Campaign Focused On Personalized Care, Reflecting Diversity

MINNEAPOLIS and ST. PAUL, Minn., Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mother Baby Center, a partnership between Allina Health and Children's Minnesota, announced the launch of its rebrand campaign which includes illustrations by a local artist, Kprecia Ambers, depicting images of the diverse communities it serves.

The Mother Baby Center offers a unique, personalized experience for family and baby with top-notch care throughout the childbirth journey. Since opening its first location in 2013, The Mother Baby Center has grown to three centers in Minneapolis, St. Paul and Coon Rapids.

"Every family deserves the best care throughout their childbirth journey, whatever that may look like, and we want to be there to partner with families from conception to pregnancy care to parenting and support after delivery," said Dr. Lisa Saul, President of The Mother Baby Center clinical service line. "We know that the families we serve have unique stories and come from diverse backgrounds, and we're energized by the way that the campaign illustrations by KP Inspires reflects that and honors those stories."

The Mother Baby Center is a collaboration between two of the best-known names in mother and baby care: Allina Health and Children's Minnesota. With more than 10,000 babies delivered at The Mother Baby Center each year, it offers unique services including:

Childbirth and neonatal experts : Labor, delivery, and postpartum care experts from Abbott Northwestern, United, and Mercy hospitals (part of Allina Health) are dedicated to personalized and family-centered care. Families whose babies need higher levels of care will take comfort in knowing they have access to the highest level neonatal intensive care unit through Children's Minnesota .

: Labor, delivery, and postpartum care experts from Abbott Northwestern, United, and Mercy hospitals (part of Allina Health) are dedicated to personalized and family-centered care. Families whose babies need higher levels of care will take comfort in knowing they have access to the highest level neonatal intensive care unit through Children's . Convenient, family-friendly locations: The Mother Baby Center is conveniently located in Minneapolis, St. Paul , and Coon Rapids , and is designed to keep families together as much as possible to foster bonding.

The Mother Baby Center is conveniently located in , and , and is designed to keep families together as much as possible to foster bonding. Wide-range of services: The Mother Baby Center offers labor and delivery care for routine and high-risk pregnancies; home health services, integrative services, neonatal intensive care, newborn care and pain management services with non-medicinal options.

About Children's Minnesota Children's Minnesota is the seventh largest pediatric health system in the United States and the only health system in Minnesota to provide care exclusively to children, from before birth through young adulthood. An independent and not-for-profit system since 1924, Children's Minnesota serves kids throughout the Upper Midwest at two free-standing hospitals, 12 primary and specialty care clinics and six rehabilitation sites. Children's Minnesota is regularly ranked by U.S. News & World Report as a top children's hospital.

About Allina Health Allina Health is dedicated to the prevention and treatment of illness and enhancing the greater health of individuals, families and communities throughout Minnesota and western Wisconsin. A not-for-profit health care system, Allina Health cares for patients from beginning to end-of-life through its 90+ clinics, 11 hospitals, 15 retail pharmacies, specialty care centers and specialty medical services that provide home care, senior transitions, hospice care, home oxygen and medical equipment, and emergency medical transportation service s. Learn more at allinahealth.org and join us on Facebook and Twitter.

SOURCE Children's Minnesota