The Most Cost-effective Guidewire Digital Transformation Journey For Admiral, UK Using Hexaware's Integrated Tool-based Approach

MUMBAI, India, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexaware Technologies, a leading global IT consulting and digital solutions company, today announced that it has effectively carried out Guidewire Digital portal upgrades for Admiral. This program was primarily driven by -

Reduce technical debt and dependency on legacy by moving away from AngularJS-based front-end portal technology.

Build a highly configurable customer portal platform for faster product launches, a strong quote and buy experience, and faster claims processing.

Drive better decision-making and cost control.

Deliver an upgraded solution with minimal disruption to or support from the Admiral IT team

Stay compliant with Guidewire's coding standard.

Admiral, a UK-based insurer that adopted Guidewire Digital, was looking for Hexaware's help to understand the technical complexities early during the inception planning and during the development phase. Hexaware and Admiral worked as one team to build the Customer Portal user experience and back-end capabilities in record time.

Hexaware has been working on multiple types of digital engagements, including a collaboration with Guidewire product engineering. Hence, Hexaware's team was equipped to help the Admiral team identify all technical challenges early in the lifecycle as they were preparing the upgrade plan.

Kevin Foley, Head of Technology - Digital, Admiral Group, said, "The main driver for the upgrade was due to end-of-life support and we required a solution to complete the upgrade of our Guidewire application from V8 to V11 with minimal disruption to our busy change agenda."

He added, "Following a competitive tender process, Hexaware was chosen to partner with us on this journey given their previous experience in supporting Guidewire in the move from Angular to React. During this time, the teams from both Admiral and Hexaware worked as one to help achieve a smooth transition onto the new platform."

Milan Bhatt, EVP & Global Head, Healthcare & Insurance, said, "Admiral is a key regional customer for Hexaware in the UK as well as a very important customer for our insurance business in Europe and across the globe. Guidewire continues to be a strategic vendor for Hexaware, and we are collaborating with number of global insurance customers on their digital transformation. We bring deep understanding of the UK & European General Insurance market and with it bring an appreciation of the need for automation-led, cloud-first, digital transformation in the European insurance market."

