The Moran Group Selects Comscore's Local Market Measurement As Their Exclusive TV Currency Across 20 Markets

RESTON, Va., March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (SCOR) - Get Report, a trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media across platforms, today announced a new agreement with a full-service advertising agency, The Moran Group, for Comscore's local television measurement.

The agreement will see The Moran Group using Comscore exclusively as local TV currency in 20 markets and includes Comscore's advanced automotive audiences overlay in the South and Southwest regions.

The Moran Group is based in Baton Rouge, with offices in New Orleans and Houston, and offers a full complement of capabilities including media planning and buying, digital marketing and in-house production for all media.

"For nearly 40 years, The Moran Group has been entrenched in the philosophy of going beyond what an advertising agency should deliver, and we're always looking for ways to improve our service and raise the bar for our clients. As viewing habits change, our television strategy has evolved cross-device with Amplifi, The Moran Group's programmatic CTV offering," said Pam LeJeune, VP and Partner. "Comscore's superior audience insights will be a key resource to help us grow our clients' business. Moreover, the Comscore team has gone above and beyond facilitating our move to using its TV and automotive data insights, making sure we don't miss a beat."

"We are excited to begin our partnership with The Moran Group and serve as a key resource to help grow their clients' business," said Carol Hinnant, Chief Revenue Officer, Comscore. "Comscore's advanced audiences continue to support agencies in addressing the right audiences for their clients."

Comscore is a leader in instrumenting change in television measurement by enabling the adoption of advanced audiences and the move to impressions, which allow the industry to go beyond age and gender and to evaluate based on consumer behaviors, interests and lifestyles. The strength of Comscore's information is driving market share expansion for Comscore's agency business.

About ComscoreComscore (SCOR) - Get Report is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more about Comscore, visit www.comscore.com.

