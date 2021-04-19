The Monitoring Association named Vivint Smart Home its Monitoring Center of the Year Award for 2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT), a leading smart home company, today announced that it received The Monitoring Association's (TMA) Monitoring Center of the Year Award for 2021 (Enterprise Level).

Vivint's state-of-the-art monitoring centers in Provo, Utah and Eagan, Minn. provide 24-7 professional monitoring to more than 1.7 million Vivint customers throughout North America. Vivint monitoring specialists provide lifesaving services by responding to fire, medical, flood, carbon monoxide, burglary and other emergency alerts. TMA also named Vivint the Monitoring Center of the Year in 2012 and 2017.

"Our world-class monitoring centers and the professionals who work there are core to achieving our mission of providing peace of mind to our customers," said David Porter, senior vice president of Customer Excellence at Vivint. "Combined with our innovative smart home technology, our monitoring teams provide unparalleled safety and security. We thank TMA for this honor, and for the important work it does to promote the highest levels of professionalism in the industry."

TMA is the premier trade organization representing companies who install, service and monitor security systems. The TMA Excellence Awards program promotes the inherent value of professional monitoring services, honors companies and that have made the most significant contributions in the space and recognizes the distinct level of professionalism attained by NRTL-approved monitoring centers.

The Vivint monitoring centers are also TMA Five Diamond certified for commitment to the highest levels of customer service.

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home is a leading smart home company in North America. Vivint delivers an integrated smart home system with in-home consultation, professional installation and support delivered by its Smart Home Pros, as well as 24/7 customer care and monitoring. Dedicated to redefining the home experience with intelligent products and services, Vivint serves more than 1.7 million customers throughout the U.S. and Canada. For more information, visit www.vivint.com.

